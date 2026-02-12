Austin Reaves, Naji Marshall, And 3 Other Underdog Props For Lakers vs. Mavericks

The final NBA game before All-Star weekend will feature the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the game.

Naji Marshall Over 18.5 Points

Feb 5, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) brings the ball up court against the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Forward for the Mavericks, Naji Marshall, is having a career year scoring the ball, and he has been on a heater lately. In his last three games, he has scored 30 or more points twice. Going into the matchup against the Lakers, him covering the over on his 18.5 point player prop looks likely to happen.

The big reason this looks likely to hit is rookie and leading scorer for the Mavericks, Cooper Flagg being out with an injury. His 20.4 PPG will need to be filled somewhere, and Marshall is a prime candidate to help in this. Marshall in the Mavericks' lone game against the Lakers, he had 16 points.

LeBron James Over 8.5 Assists

Feb 5, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a foul in the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

LeBron James, since Luka Doncic has been out, has been throwing dimes left and right. In his last three games, he has dished out 10 assists in each game. This type of playmaking should continue against the Mavericks.

Dallas, in their last three games, is tied with the Washington Wizards for allowing the most assists allowed per game in the NBA, 33.3.

P.J. Washington Under 5.5 Rebounds

Dec 27, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington Jr. (25) reacts after being called for an offensive foul against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

In P.J. Washington’s last three games, he has had fewer than five rebounds. And despite Washington averaging 7.1 RPG per game on the season, his streak of hitting the under on this prop this looks likely to continue in Thursday’s matchup against Los Angeles.

This season, the Lakers are allowing the second-fewest rebounds per game in the NBA, 48.8. Also, Washington, in the latest game he played against the Lakers this season, recorded just three rebounds

Marcus Smart Over 10.5 Points

Feb 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

After missing the Lakers' last game, veteran wing/guard for Los Angeles, Marcus Smart, is back and active for Thursday night’s contest. Smart know for his defensive abilituies has been great offensively for L.A. in his last two outings. In these games, Smart has scored 19 and 15 points, both above his PPG average of the season at 9.9. Smart has a good chance to keep scoring in double figures with Dallas lined up across from him.

The Mavericks, in their last three games, are allowing the second-most points per game in the NBA, 131.0. Also, with one of their best wing defenders, Flagg being out, that only amplifies the chance of Smart covering his 10.5 point line. Smart, in the lone game he played against the Mavericks this season, covered the over on this prop, scoring 13 points.

Austin Reaves Over 5.5 Assists

Feb 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) dribbles the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) during the third quarter at Crypto.com Arena. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

In Austin Reaves' last two games, he has had six or more assists in both contests, logging seven and eight assists. He has been on a minute restriction since returning from a calf strain injury that kept him sidelined for over a month. In the four games since he has been back, he has not yet played 30 or more minutes. But ahead of Thursday’s game, he is not on the injury report, possibly indicating he could be due for more minutes. This would increase the chance of Reaves covering his assist line.

Reaves also has a good shot to cover this line, as the Mavericks have allowed the second-most assists per game in the NBA in their last three games.

More NBA Fantasy News On SI