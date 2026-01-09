Bears DFS Wild Card Picks: Best DraftKings Values and Fades vs. Packers Defense

I’m not a Chicago Bears fan, but I would love for them to drill Green Bay this week. It’s been a long time since the Bears have been a winning conversation in the NFL. They split the season series, with both teams winning at home (GB – 28 to 21 and CHI – 22-16). On the downside, Chicago lost their final two games of the regular season to the 49ers and Lions. They’ve outscored their opponents by only 26 points this year.

Chicago Bears Quarterback

The Bears’ improvement this year came from a much better success from their running backs in the run game (427/2,096/16 – 4.9 yards per carry) and opportunistic defense (23 interceptions, eight fumble recoveries, and two defensive touchdowns). Chicago ended the year with 14 passing touchdowns over their final seven matchups.

Caleb Williams (DK – $5,600) – In his two games vs. the Packers, Williams scored 15.9 and 21.00 fantasy points in DraftKings scoring. He delivered a 4X outcome in six games this season (24.20, 29.10, 38.70, 25.10, 22.70, and 26.00) while delivering 17 combined touchdowns at home over eight games. His biggest strike remains his low completion rate (58.1). His floor is helped by his value in the run game (77/388/3). Williams will have Rome Odunze back in the starting lineup, and Colston Loveland has become a factor in the passing game over the past two weeks. I view him as a live quarterback option on this slate due to his lower salary.

Chicago Bears Running Backs

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) walks off the field after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Chicago gave their top two running backs 94.8% of its running back snaps this season.

D’Andre Swift (DK – $5,700) – Even in a rotational role, Swift proved to be a winning value at running back this season. He averaged 14.98 FPPG in DraftKings scoring while posting five playable games (28.50, 23.80, 23.80, 22.60, and 21.90 fantasy points). On the downside, the Packers kept him out of the endzone despite running the ball well (13/63 and 13/58) with six catches for 31 yards. Chicago had him on the field for about 57% of their plays over the past five weeks.

Kyle Monangai (DK – $5,200) – Since Week 13 (22/130/1), Monangai has been a weaker link in the Bears' run game. He gained 192 yards on 48 carries with no touchdowns while catching eight of his 13 targets for 67 yards. His fantasy ticket flashed in two other matchups (Week 7 – 17.40 and Week 9 – 25.80), with the latter coming when D'Andre Swift sat out the games vs. the Bengals.

Chicago Bears Wide Receivers

The Bears’ wide receiver caught 190 passes for 2,420 yards and 18 touchdowns on 314 targets this season, ranking them 15th in fantasy points (540.00) in PPR formats.

Rome Odunze (DK – $5,800) – Even with five games off due to a foot injury, DraftKings didn’t discount Odunze’s salary on this two-game slate. He opened the year with a touchdown in his first four games (five total), but his stats had more misses than hits over his next eight starts (2/32, 2/31, 7/114, 0/0, 6/86/1, 2/41, 3/53, and 2/8), making him challenging to trust over a long layoff. Odunze has a volume skill set with scoring upside. Just by being on the field, he will help the Bears’ spacing in the passing game. I consider him a wild card this week.

DJ Moore (DK – $5,300) – The rhythm between Caleb Williams and Moore is highly frustrating. The pair made strides over in three matchups (7/64/2, 5/69/2, and 7/91) over their last seven contests. Unfortunately, his off days were disastrous (4.7, 0.6, 1.7, and 2.1 fantasy points). His season stats fell by 48 catches for 284 yards on 55 targets this year. Based on his salary, he looks overpriced, but Moore is also the player who can beat you on a short slate.

Luther Burden (DK – $4,600) – Over his last four games, Burden caught 21 of his 26 targets for 324 yards and a touchdown, with most of the damage coming in Week 17 (8/138/1). Despite his improved play, the Bears only had him on the field for 39%, 58%, and 62% of their snaps over the past three games. Chicago's coaching staff speaks highly of him, and there is something to be said for a player who flashed over the past two weeks.

Chicago Bears Tight Ends

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) walks off the field during halftime of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

After a late-season push, the Bears’ tight ends finished eighth in fantasy points (248.40) in PPR formats. They caught 92 of their 135 targets for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns.

Colston Loveland (DK – $4,400) – The DFS market will gravitate toward Loveland this week after posting back-to-back exceptional games (6/94/1 and 10/91/1 on 23 combined targets). Over his last 10 games, he averaged 14.55 fantasy points in DraftKings scoring, giving him a 3X floor based on his current pricing. His best professional game came in Week 9 (6/118/2). Chicago has had him on the field for over 80% of their snaps over the past three games.

Cole Kmet (DK - $2,900) – Over his 16 games, Kmet caught only 30 passes for 347 yards and two touchdowns on 48 targets despite leading the team in tight end snaps (66.4%). He averaged two catches a game over the last seven weeks while scoring over 10.00 fantasy points once all season (3/36/1 in Week 13).

Chicago Bears Wild Card DFS Final Thoughts

D’Andre Swift is viable at RB2, and I must have some shares of Caleb Williams with two of his receivers. Colston Loveland could have an off day and still be the top value at tight end. The wide receiver position for Chicago is a three-way coin flip.

