Best DraftKings Showdown Running Back Targets for MNF: Josh Jacobs vs. Saquon Barkley
The running back battle on Monday night pits two high-volume players against each other. Green Bay has been more willing to mix in Emmanuel Wilson over the past three weeks, leading to Josh Jacobs seeing fewer snaps (55%, 53%, and 32%).
Week 10 MNF Running Back Fantasy Football Projections
Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers (DK: $10,600)
Jacobs brings a high-scoring floor in touchdowns (10) while riding a five-game streak of reaching the endzone. He scored twice in three consecutive matchups from Week 4 to Week 7. On the downside, Jacobs has yet to rush over 100 yards, but reached that level in combined yards in three matchups (157, 150, and 100). He has three catches or more in five of his last six starts.
The Eagles rank 21st against running backs (199.00 fantasy points) in PPR formats. Backs have made some big plays catching the ball (9.8 yards per catch), but have gained 4.2 yards per rush. Their defense allowed 11 touchdowns to running backs.
- Kyren Williams (112 combined yards with one touchdown and two catches)
- Bucky Irving (165 combined yards with one touchdown and five catches)
- J.K. Dobbins (20/79/1 with one catch for five yards)
- Cam Skattebo (110 combined yards with three touchdowns and two catches)
The Packers should give Jacobs more touches this week, given the caliber of their opponent and their desire to remain in first place in their division. I have him projected to score 19.42 fantasy points in DraftKings scoring.
Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles (DK: $10,800)
Heading into Week 8, Barkley was looking for his first 100-yard rushing game while gaining a miserable 3.3 yards per carry over his 113 chances. His first carry against the Giants led to a 65-yard score, resulting in his best game of the season (14/150/1 with four catches for 24 yards and one touchdown). On the downside, he left in the third quarter with a groin issue. The bye week came at the right time, putting him on track to play against the Packers.
Green Bay has allowed only four touchdowns to running backs, leading to them ranking fifth in fantasy points allowed (149.20). Backs gain 4.0 yards per rush and 4.4 yards per catch.
- Quinshon Judkins (18/94/1 with one catch for one yard)
- Javonte Williams (20/85/1 with three catches for 15 yards)
- Rico Dowdle (141 combined yards with two touchdowns and two catches)
Overall, the Packers have had a favorable running back schedule for this defense. Their most impressive showing came in Week 1, when Green Bay held the Lions’ running backs to 58 combined yards and 14 catches on 35 touches.
The dilemma for daily games this week is determining whether Barkley is back in form or if his opening seven starts accurately reflect his fantasy profile this year. His scoring upside and explosiveness keep the Eagles’ top back in the mix to hit the showdown slate tonight despite his disappointing projections.