Ranking Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Best NFL Players to Use in DraftKings and FanDuel Contests in Week 13
The DFS main slate on Sunday has a unique combination of matchups and player choices, highlighted by a weaker quarterback pool due to some injuries. Christian McCaffrey and Jonathan Taylor face good defense, while Bijan Robinson plays on the road with a downgrade at quarterback and no Drake London. Week 13 has the appearance of being a lower-scoring week, highlighted by six of 10 games having game totals under 42 points.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks (DK: $9,500/FD: $10,000)
Smith-Njigba is the fantasy gift that keeps on giving each week. He comes off his best game (8/1671/2) while extending his streak with over 20.00 fantasy points to seven games. No defense has been able to slow him down this season. His worst game (4/79 with three rushes for 11 yards) was due to Seattle jumping to a 35-0 lead, leading Sam Darnold attempting only 12 passes. He has a floor of eight catches and over 100 yards receiving in 72.7% of his starts.
The Vikings lead the NFL in wide receiver defense (277.00 fantasy points). They’ve caught only 48.5% of the total receptions against them, but wideouts can make big plays (14.2 yards per catch). In addition, quarterbacks have only attempted 27.8 passes per game.
- DK Metcalf (5/126/1)
· AJ Brown (4/121/2)
· DeVonta Smith (9/183/1)
· Ladd McConkey (6/88/1)
· Amon-Ra St. Brown (9/97)
· Jameson Williams (4/66/1)
With the Vikings potentially wheeling out Max Brosmer to start this week, Seattle could again rely on a heavy rushing attack, giving Smith-Njigba fewer targets. He appears to have a 3X floor again in Week 13, which may be enough for the WR1 slot in the DFS market. At the very least, the Seahawks’ wideout is the player who could rob daily gamers of their bankroll if they don’t play him.
Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams (DK: $9,000/FD: $9,300)
Based on my projections this week, Nacua appears to be a fade. I have him on a path to catch seven passes for 95 yards with a 50% chance of scoring, which doesn’t paint a winning outcome for his high salary. Over his past four starts (7/98/1, 5/64/1, 7/93, and 7/97), the Rams have looked his way only 33 times, with three rushing attempts. His opportunity was much higher over his first five games (12.4 targets per game), resulting in 28.60 fantasy points per game.
Carolina has a top 10 defense in fantasy points (303.80 – 10th) allowed to wide receivers. They tend to control the damage in catches by wide receivers (47.5% of their total receptions allowed). Wideouts only have seven touchdowns, while gaining 12.8 yards per catch.
· Stefon Diggs (6/101)
· Jaylen Waddle (6/110/1)
· George Pickens (9/168/1)
· Khalil Shakir (6/88/1)
· Chris Olave (5/104/1)
· Drake London (7/119)
With Davante Adams on a scoring tear (nine touchdowns) over his last four starts, Nacua has been outscored by him in fantasy points three times over this span. Based on this, the fantasy market will gravitate toward the lower-priced Ram wide receiver in the DFS market, potentially creating lower ownership for Nacua this week. His ceiling remains elite, and I’m drawn to him being the better wide receiver in Los Angeles this week despite his weaker outlook.
Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons (DK: $8,500/FD: $9,500)
Over his first five games, Robinson averaged 24.84 fantasy points in PPR formats despite only scoring three times. The Falcons gave him the ball 107 times (21.4 per game), leading to big plays in all areas (5.8 yards per rush and 14.1 yards per catch). His fantasy value has been a much weaker area in four (6.80, 17.60, 10.80, and 14.70) of his last six matchups, allowing other running backs to jump Robinson in the season-long rankings. He only has three rushing touchdowns after hitting paydirt 14 times on the ground in 2024.
The Jets rank 20th vs. running backs (267.80 fantasy points). They allow 4.1 yards per carry with backs scoring 15 times (four receiving).
· James Cook (21/132/2 with one catch for three yards)
· De’Von Achane (20/99/1 with one catch for two yards)
· Javonte Williams (16/135/1 with a four-yard catch for a TD)
· Chase Brown (105 combined yards with two touchdowns and three catches)
· TreVeyon Henderson (93 combined yards with three touchdowns and five catches)
· Derrick Henry (88 combined yards with two touchdowns and two catches)
Robinson is the top-rated running back this week, but he comes into Week 13 with some question marks. Atlanta had him on the field for 66% of their plays last week, his lowest snap percentage since Week 2. If Drake London doesn’t play, the Falcons will be without a talented player to move the ball. And lastly, Tyler Allgeier continues to get in his way for rushing touchdowns (7).
De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins (DK: $8,300/FD: $8,700)
The Dolphins play their fourth consecutive game at home, where Achane gained over 100 combined yards in his last three matchups. His one highlight game came in Week 10 (225 combined yards with two touchdowns and five catches. He has five catches or more in four consecutive matchups. All five of his rushing touchdowns came at home. Achane had one other impact showing (16/128/2 with four catches for 22 yards) at home in Week 6.
The Saints are about league average in running back defense (244.60 fantasy points) in PPR formats. They hold backs to low yards per rush (4.0), with them averaging 26.6 rushes per game. Running backs have 10 touchdowns.
· James Cook (22/117/1 with three catches for 18 yards)
· D’Andre Swift (19/124/1 with one catch for 14 yards)
· Kyren Williams (25/114/1)
The list of impact games by running backs is relatively short against New Orleans. The Dolphins will rotate in a second running back who may snipe an in-close rushing touchdown. Achane brings a high floor with big play ability. This matchup screams upside, but he may need to score to reach 30.00+ fantasy points. I did two Underdog Fantasy Battle Royale drafts on Thursday night, where Achane was the first overall pick in both leagues.
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (DK: $7,500/FD: $9,400)
Allen (12.65 fantasy points) was under duress on many pass plays last week, leading to eight sacks by the Texans’ defense and small running lanes (5/20). The fantasy market has a funny way of stealing a player’s edge after impact games. After his best two fantasy showings (42.70 and 47.85), Allen posted his worst two games of the season. He scored between 23.00 and 31.55 in six other matchups, giving him a 3X floor in 72.7% of his starts.
The Steelers rank 28th in quarterback defense (263.70 fantasy points) while allowing 22 touchdowns and the most passing yards (3,054). Pittsburgh holds quarterbacks short yards per rush (3.8) while allowing four touchdowns.
· Justin Fields (266 combined yards with three touchdowns)
· Sam Darnold (295/2)
· Drake Maye (313 combined yards with two touchdowns)
· Carson Wentz (350/2)
· Joe Flacco (342/3)
· Jordan Love (360/3)
· Daniel Jones (342/2)
· Caleb Williams (260 combined yards with three touchdowns)
Allen has a favorable matchup, and his offensive line should have had an awakening after their poor showing in Week 12. He grades well this week, giving him a 3X floor. Unfortunately, Allen must score over 30.00 fantasy points to offset his salary implication to the rest of a fantasy team.