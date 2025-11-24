Fantasy Sports

Best Panthers vs. 49ers DraftKings Showdown Quarterback: Brock Purdy vs. Bryce Young

Brock Purdy and Bryce Young face off in the Panthers vs. 49ers DraftKings Showdown slate, and determining the best quarterback play could be the key to building a winning lineup in Week 12.

Shawn Childs

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) scrambles out of the pocket against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 16, 2025.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) scrambles out of the pocket against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 16, 2025.

A shorter high-end player pool narrowed the potential difference-makers in Week 12 in DraftKings Millionaire Maker. The star players were up to the task by delivering massive edges in roster team builds. Jahmyr Gibbs turned daylight into big fantasy paydays, thanks to two long scoring runs (49 and 69 yards) and a memorable day (264 combined yards with three touchdowns and 11 catches). Jaxon Smith-Njigba (8/167/2) wasn’t on the winning team, but he was well worth the price of admission. 

  • George Pickens (9/146/1)
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown (9/149/1)
Week 12 DraftKings DFS Winning Lineup
DraftKings

JB Gigglesworth took home a million-dollar prize for his incredible roster. The best teams stacked Jameis Winston (36.24) and Wan’Dale Robinson (33.60), creating a 6.9X outcome in fantasy points per $1,000 invested. Emannuel Wilson (29.50) proved to be the value at running back, while Hunter Henry (27.50) was an identifiable tight end (ranked third in our rankings this week). His only weak link was DeVonta Smith (14.90).

The San Francisco 49ers (7-4) are 7.0 favorites over the Carolina Panthers (6-5), who have a chance to move into first place in the NFC South with a win. This matchup has an over/under of 49.5.

Week 12 Monday Night Football Quarterback Projections

Week 12 Monday Night Football Quarterback Projections
Shawn Childs

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers (DK: $10,000)

In his first game back with the 49ers after missing eight of San Francisco’s last nine games, Purdy threw the ball well in his limited chances (26), leading to 200 yards and three scores. His completion rate (73.1) was excellent while gaining 7.7 yards per pass attempt. Over his three games in 2025, Purdy has seven touchdowns and four interceptions while averaging 259 passing yards. The 49ers rank third in the NFL in passing yards (2,800), with 20 touchdowns over 11 contests.

2025 Quarterback Fantasy Points Against
Shawn Childs

The Panthers come into Week 12 ranked 15th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks (204.40). They’ve allowed three rushing scores to quarterbacks, but defended them well in the run game (40/117 – 2.9 yards per carry). Carolina gives up 7.2 yards per pass attempt with 13 passing touchdowns.

  • Trevor Lawrence (178/1)
  • Kyler Murray (252 combined yards with one touchdown)
  • Michael Penix (172/0)
  • Drake Maye (214 combined yards with three touchdowns)
  • Tua Tagovailoa (256/3)
  • Dak Prescott (261/3)
  • Jets Quarterbacks (205 combined yards)
  • Josh Allen (170 combined yards with three touchdowns)
  • Jordan Love (273/0)
  • Tyler Shough (282/2)
  • Michael Penix/Kirk Cousins (234 combined yards)

Purdy has the tools to post a productive game on this showdown slate, and the 49ers’ receiver weapons are getting better by the week. I expect him to be on the winning team with at least one of his receivers.

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers (DK: $9,200)

Week 12 Fantasy Football Sleeper: Bryce Young, Carolina Panther
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs off the field in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Falcons come into Week 11 with a game plan to slow down Carolina’s run game, as they never expected Young to air the ball out after passing for fewer than 200 yards in seven consecutive games. He finished with a career-best showing (448/3), highlighted by nine completions of 20 yards or more (only 10 over his first nine starts). Young also had an outlier passing day in Week 2 (328/3), but he gained only 6.0 yards per pass attempt (55 passes).

2025 Quarterback Fantasy Football Points Against
Shawn Childs

The 49ers' pass coverage has regressed of late, leading them to rank 27th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks (248.25). Offenses average 36.0 passes per game while gaining 7.1 yards per pass attempt. Quarterbacks have 22 touchdowns. San Francisco’s defense lost two key players (Nick Bosa and Fred Warner) earlier in the season.

  • Sam Darnold (150/0)
  • Spencer Rattler (207/3)
  • Kyler Murray (196 combined yards with one touchdown)
  • Trevor Lawrence (174/1)
  • Matthew Stafford (389/3)
  • Baker Mayfield (256/2)
  • Michael Penix (241/1)
  • C.J. Stroud (348 combined yards with two touchdowns)
  • Jaxson Dart (247 combined yards with three touchdowns)
  • Matthew Stafford (280/4)
  • Jacoby Brissett (452/2)

Based on his body of work this year, Young should regress to his previous resume in passing yards, making him a weaker investment for a showdown slate. If Carolina is willing to throw the ball 40+ times, he would be much more viable. The trick for his ceiling is for the Panthers’ defense to get the 49ers’ offense off the field. Just two weeks ago, the Saints rolled into Carolina and held the Panthers to seven points and 197 combined yards.

Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

