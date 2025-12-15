Best Week 15 MNF DraftKings Showdown Running Back Targets for Dolphins vs. Steelers

A lower-scoring game should invite a couple of running backs to be in play for tonight’s showdown slate at DraftKings. The Steelers want to slow down the clock, but their backs have 13 touchdowns this year, compared to 16 for Miami. Both offenses rank in the top 10 in running backs scoring (PIT – 330.60 and MIA – 367.80) in PPR formats.

De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins (DK: $12,800)

The only star on this showdown slate is De’Von Achane due to his three-down ability. He left last week’s matchup with a rib issue, but Miami removed him from the injury report for his matchup against the Steelers. He scored over 15.00 fantasy points in 12 of his 14 starts, highlighted by two impact games (34.00 and 43.50 fantasy points). Heading into Week 14, he rushed for over 100 yards in three consecutive matchups (22/174/2, 21/120, and 22/134/1), and he was well on his way to another great game last week (7/92/1) despite being on the field for 34% of the Dolphins’ snaps.

The Steelers’ defense minimizes the damage in touchdowns (6) to running backs, but they allow 4.4 yards per carry. Pittsburgh sits 12th in fantasy points allowed (266.80) to backs. Four players have rushed for over 100 yards.

Breece Hall (19/107 with two catches for 38 yards)

Kenneth Walker (13/105/1 with one catch for 13 yards)

Chase Brown (11/108 with two catches for minus eight yards)

James Cook (32/144 with three catches for 33 yards)

Over the past two games, the Bills and Ravens’ backs combined for 447 yards with nine catches. Chase Brown has the most success in catches (6/28) in Week 11.

If salary weren’t a factor, Achane would be the favorite to be the best player on this slate. The challenge is finding the complementary pieces behind him in a showdown lineup with less salary. I have him projected to score 21.01 fantasy points in this matchup, even with a slight step back in touches.

Here are the snap counts and production for the Dolphins’ two backup running backs over the past two weeks:

Ollie Gordon (27% - 3/10 and 25% - 5/17/1)

Jaylen Wright (10% - 3/16 and 52% - 24/107/1)

Either one of these backs could snipe a rushing touchdown. On the downside, Wright ($6,800) and Gordon ($4,800) don’t have the opportunity to fill their salary buckets without a blowout game or another injury to the Dolphins’ lead running back.

Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers (DK: $9,000)

After 14 games, Warren remains in a split role while ranking three spots higher than Kenneth Gainwell in fantasy points (159.10 to 150.80). He’s scored higher than 15.00 fantasy points in four matchups (17.40, 19.80, 17.10, and 15.20). Warren has a touchdown in three consecutive games. The Steelers gave him fewer than 15 rushing attempts in eight contests.

The Dolphins have been vulnerable against the run (4.7 yards per carry), and backs are averaging 7.9 yards per catch. They rank 15th in fantasy points allowed (287.70) to running backs. On the positive side, Miami has given up only seven touchdowns to backs. The Dolphins held their last six opponents to fewer than 20.00 fantasy points at the running back position.

James Cook (19/108/1 with three catches for 10 yards)

Rico Dowdle (23/206/1 with three catches for 28 yards)

Kimani Vidal (18/124 with three catches for 14 yards and one score)

Derrick Henry (19/119 with one catch for two yards)

The running back opportunity has been a coin flip for the Steelers over recent weeks. Warren has slipped to RB2 in many of their passing opportunities, while Gainwell has shown more explosiveness. The showdown market will gravitate toward the lower-priced running back in this game.

Kenneth Gainwell, Pittsburgh Steelers (DK: $7,000)

Over the past four games, Gainwell played well in three contests (29.20, 18.20, and 16.20 fantasy points) while shining as a starter in Week 4 (31.40). Pittsburgh gave him 24 targets over this span while averaging 12.25 touches per game.

Gainwell projects the best when the Steelers chase on the scoreboard. In the end, whoever scores in this game with the better DFS running back to play on this showdown slate.

