Best Week 6 DraftKings & FanDuel Value Plays Featuring Ashton Jeanty & George Pickens
Each week, a player or two at DraftKings presents itself with winning value between $6,000 and $6,900. Emeka Egbuka ($6,900) was that player in Week 5. He scored 34.30 fantasy points, giving him almost a 5X value for each $1,000 invested. Here’s a look at the potential mid-tier values in Week 6:
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders (DK: $6,900/FD: $8,000)
This week’s DFS lineup build should start with Jeanty. He draws a favorable run matchup against the Titans. They’ve already allowed 10 touchdowns to running backs, with backs gaining 5.5 yards per carry and success in fantasy points (PPR) in four contests (DEN – 27.70, IND – 33.70, HOU – 36.10, and ARI – 35.80).
After a breakout game (21/138/1 with two catches for 17 yards and three touchdowns) in a favorable matchup at home against the Bears, Jeanty gained 102 combined yards last week with a season-high five catches. The Raiders have had him on the field for 67.0% of their plays this season, while giving him 18.8 touches per game.
For Jeanty to reach a playable DFS number in Week 6, he must rush for over 100 yards with a touchdown and another nine fantasy points in value in catches and receiving yards. His matchup screams upside, but Jeanty can have higher scoring chances without better quarterback play by Geno Smith.
George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys (DK: $6,800/FD: $7,500)
Over the past four weeks, Pickens scored in each of his starts (five total TDs) while posting an impact showing in Week 4 (8/134/2) at home in what appeared to be a challenging matchup vs. the Packers. A date with Sauce Gardner last week led to only two catches for 57 yards on four targets, but he saved his day with a late touchdown. From Week 2 to Week 4, Dak Prescott looked his way 29 times.
The Cowboys travel to Carolina this week. The Panthers’ defense has risk defending running backs in the run game (99/467/5 – 4.7 yards per carry), while rating third in fantasy points (112.60) allowed to wide receivers, while playing one more game than the Falcons. Their success has been helped by a favorable wide receiver schedule (JAC – 10/96, ARI – 4/49/1, ATL – 12/128, NE – 9/123/1, and MIA – 10/114/1). The Dolphins played without Tyreek Hill.
Pickens' top wide receiver billing this week is helped by Dak Prescott having over 30 completions from Week 2 to Week 4 (38, 31, and 31). The Cowboys’ defense will give up yards and points, which is key to Dallas having to throw the ball. Carolina tends to have risk vs. the run, and the success of Javonte Williams this year will draw more attention in the Panthers’ defensive game plan in this contest.
Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers (DK: $6,000/FD: $6,600)
Last week, I had McMillan as a value play in the DFS market. He appeared to be on a winning path at halftime (6/73), but the Panthers failed to get him going in the second half. Dolphins struggled to defend the run, leading to a heavy run workload after intermission by Rico Dowdle, and one target for McMillan in the second half (drew a holding call). He continues to be on a winning path in catches (24) and receiver yards (351) while gaining over 20 yards on 37.5% of his catches. McMillan still doesn’t have an NFL touchdown.
Dallas has the worst wide receiver defense (67/944/10 on 91 targets) in the NFL, highlighted by three players gaining over 100 yards receiving (Wan’Dale Robinson – 8/142/1, Malik Nabers – 9/167/2, and Luther Burden – 3/101/1). Romeo Doubs (6/58/3) delivered an impact scoring day while Garrett Wilson (6/71/1) played well against the Cowboys.
The Dallas/Carolina game has the highest over/under (49.5) on the main slate on Sunday, suggesting a big day for McMillan.
Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams (DK: $6,700/FD: $7,800)
At times in the DFS season, there will be weeks when WR2s pay off. Adams ranks 15th in wide receiver scoring (75.70) in PPR formats, with his best showing coming in Week 2 (6/106/1). His timing continues to be off in his first year with Matthew Stafford, leading to a weaker catch rate (47.8%) than expected (64.4% over his previous nine seasons).
Baltimore played without CB Chidobe Awuzie (15/148/2 on 25 targets) in Week 5 due to a hamstring issue, and he has missed practice this week. CB Jaire Alexander (right knee surgery after 2024) played well early in his career with the Packers, but he has been a liability in his first season with the Ravens (5/116 on five targets) while being inactive from Week 2 to Week 4. He is a former teammate of Adams.
If Puka Nacua is slowed down by Baltimore (doesn’t seem likely), Adams is the only other wide receiver on the Rams with the ability to spike an impact game.