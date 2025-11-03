Best Week 9 MNF DraftKings Showdown Wide Receivers to Target: Cardinals vs. Cowboys
Despite star power at the receiver position in tonight's game between Arizona and Dallas, multiple players are favorably priced and have the talent to post a captain outcome. It is possible to roster five top players tonight with a cheat captain (Emari Demercado or Jayden Blue).
Week 9 MNF Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Projections
I have three wide receivers projected to score at least one touchdown tonight. If a wideout scores twice, he should finish as the top-scoring player on the night.
CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys (DK: $10,800)
Four games into his 2025 campaign, Lamb has been a consistent, high-floor player (7/110, 9/112, 5/110/1, and 7/74) while averaging 10.5 targets. He is still looking for his first impact showing of the year. His yards per catch (14.5) is a career high, well above his down 2024 season (11.8).
The Cardinals have the seventh-best defense against wide receivers (209.20 fantasy points) in PPR formats. They’ve allowed only three touchdowns to wideouts, with them gaining 11.5 yards per catch.
- Chris Olave (7/54)
- Tetairoa McMillan (6/100)
- Hunter Renfrow (7/48/2)
- Rick Pearsall (8/117)
- Jaxon-Smith Njigba (4/79)
- Calvin Ridley (5/131)
- Josh Downs (6/42/1)
- Romeo Doubs (6/72)
When at his best in 2023, Lamb scored over 30.00 fantasy points in five games (12/158/2, 11/165/2, 12/146/1, 13/232/1, and 13/105/2), with four of those outcomes coming at home. The presence of George Pickens and improved play by Josh Ferguson help Dallas move the ball, but it can also lower Lamb’s targets in some matchups. I expect him to be the top on tonight’s board.
George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys (DK: $8,800)
Based on pricing and overall success this year (43/685/6 on 63 targets), Pickens should be the highest roster Cowboy on tonight’s slate. His five-game scoring streak (six TDs) ended in Week 7 when CeeDee Lamb returned to game action. His two impact games came in Week 4 (8/134/2) and Week 6 (9/168/1) when Dallas looked his way 11 times in each matchup. With Lamb on the field, Pickens had 4, 9, 6, and 9 targets.
Arizona will have its hands full defending Pickens, and CB Max Melton (5’11” and 185 lbs.) will be at a size disadvantage in coverage against the Cowboys' top two wideouts.
Here are the snap counts for Dallas’s other wide receivers over the past three weeks:
- KaVontae Turbin (0%, 30%, and 41%)
- Jalen Tolbert (91%, 49%, and 19%)
- Ryan Flournoy (69%, 28%, and 46%)
Jonathan Mingo could be active for the first time all year. Flournoy flashed in Week 5 (6/114), but he only has four catches for 40 yards over his last three matchups. Turbin is more of a gimmick player who can hit on score at times (4/53/1 in Week 2), and he does return kicks. Tolbert had WR3 snaps or better over a six-game stretch, but Dallas struggled to get him involved (11/125 on 20 targets).
Marvin Harrison Jr, Arizona Cardinals (DK: $8,400)
The Cardinals have had Harrison on the field for 24 games over the past two seasons, but he has yet to give the fantasy market the feel of an impact WR1. He has two respectable showings this season (5/71/1 and 6/66/1), with his peak yardage (4/98) coming in Week 5. Arizona gave him six targets or fewer in six of his seven matchups.
Dallas is last in the NFL in wide receiver defense (322.80 fantasy points), with wideouts gaining 14.3 yards per catch and scoring 15 touchdowns.
- Jahan Dotson (3/59)
- Malik Nabers (9/167/2)
- Wan’Dale Robinson (8/142/1)
- Luther Burden (3/101/1)
- Rome Odunze (3/62/1)
- Rome Doubs (6/58/3)
- Garrett Wilson (6/71/1)
- Tetairoa McMillan (3/29/2)
- Jaylin Lane (3/60)
- Troy Franklin (6/89/2)
Harrison brings a stud feel, but Arizona feeds Trey McBride the ball in many games. I expect the Cardinals' top wide receiver to score tonight, and would love to see Jacoby Brissett give him double-digit targets.
Michael Wilson is a wild card at wide receiver, and his ceiling could shine through in this matchup. He’s yet to gain over 45 yards in a game while averaging only 3.9 targets. His best outcome this year has been 8.4 fantasy points in PPR formats. In 2024, Wilson had four playable games (8/64, 5/78, 5/31/1, and 2/57/1) while posting his one impact showing (7/76/2) in his rookie season.
Here are the snap counts for the Cardinals’ third and fourth wide receivers over the past three weeks:
- Zay Jones (51%, 79%, and 54%)
- Greg Dortch (7%, 44%, and 9%)
Jones (knee) was removed from the injury report heading into tonight’s game. He’s played better over the past two weeks (5/79 and 2/67) with Jacoby Brissett starting.