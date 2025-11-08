Josh Allen and Two Other QBs Offer the Biggest Upside in DFS Lineups in Week 10
The two winning plays in the DFS market came from the Bears/Bengals game, with both players falling into the value category based on their salaries falling below $6,000.
Every winning quarterback has had a salary of $6,000 or lower this year, except Justin Herbert ($6,400). Only three quarterbacks (Russell Wilson, Justin Hebert, and Caleb Williams) have scored over 30.00 fantasy points. Two of the top rosters had two hookups – Malik Nabers/Wan’Dale Robinson and Keenan Allen/Oronde Gadsden, while Chicago had three potential low-priced players (DJ Moore, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Colston Loveland).
The top running back has scored over 32.00 fantasy points for eight consecutive weeks. The WR1 and WR2 positions continue to require a 20.00-point fantasy floor.
Best QBs for Week 10 on DraftKings and FanDuel
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (DK: $7,000/FD: $9,200)
Despite ranking second at quarterback after nine weeks, Allen has been unimpressive passing the ball over his last seven games (206 yards per game with only 11 touchdowns). Surprisingly, he completed 70.1% of his passes over this span while gaining 8.1 yards per pass attempt. Game score has led to Buffalo averaging 25.3 passes over their last seven contests.
Miami ranks 24th in quarterback defense (198.20 fantasy points) while allowing 19 touchdowns. In Week 3, Allen gained 248 combined yards with three touchdowns vs. the Dolphins.
- Daniel Jones (298 combined yards with three touchdowns)
· Drake Maye (261 combined yards with three touchdowns)
· Justin Fields (307 combined yards with two touchdowns)
· Bryce Young (198/2)
· Justin Herbert (264/2)
· Dillon Gabriel (128 combined yards with no touchdowns)
· Kirk Cousins (175 combined yards with no touchdowns)
· Lamar Jackson (218 combined yards with four touchdowns)
Allen is the top projected quarterback in Week 10. He relies on rushing touchdowns to set his floor, but his passing stats will determine if his matchup is high enough to give him the top QB billing for the week.
Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (DK: $5,900/FD: $7,800)
After nine weeks, Goff has been losing quarterback plays in five (14.25, 14.70, 15.40, 18.85, and 14.75 fantasy points) of his eight starts. He saw his streak of fewer than 30 passes in six consecutive starts end in Week 9 (284/2). He averaged 214 passing yards over five games from Week 3 to Week 7. On the positive side, his completion rate (73.9) remains at a career-high level while gaining 8.0 yards per pass attempt.
The Commanders rank 30th in quarterback defense (219.75 fantasy points), while allowing a league high 8.9 yards per pass attempt and 19 passing touchdowns.
- Russell Wilson (168/0)
· Jordan Love (292/2)
· Geno Smith (289/3)
· Michael Penix (313/2)
· Justin Herbert (166/1)
· Caleb Williams (252/1)
· Dak Prescott (264/3)
· Patrick Mahomes (299/3)
· Sam Darnold (330/4)
Washington’s defense has produced a top-four quarterback in back-to-back weeks. Goff is trailing his expected value, and the Lions could very well drill the Commanders with their running backs, but his matchup screams winning upside in Week 10 in the DFS market.
J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings (DK: $4,900/FD: $7,100)
The Vikings have yet to find their passing magic with McCarthy behind center. Over his three games, he threw only 22 passes per game, with weakness in his completion rate (57.6). His ability to run (16/62/2) sets his fantasy floor and hopefully helps him avoid some sacks. McCarthy has low passing stats in each matchup (143/2, 158/0, and 143/2).
The Ravens sit 20th in quarterback defense (182.40 fantasy points), with most damage coming in three games.
- Josh Allen (424 combined yards with four touchdowns)
· Patrick Mahomes (275 combined with four touchdowns)
· C.J. Stroud (274 combined with four touchdowns)
Baltimore allowed only one passing touchdown over their last three matchups, with quarterbacks gaining 251 combined yards per game.
McCarthy has two excellent wide receivers, with a chance to hit on a long scoring play. With another four teams on a bye this week and multiple quarterbacks offering a low ceiling in Week 10, he ranks 14th by my projection (20.91 fantasy points).