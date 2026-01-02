Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase Lead Week 18 NFL DFS Targets on DraftKings & FanDuel

The 2025 fantasy football ride hits the home stretch in Week 18, with many teams going in different directions. Sifting through the player pool is challenging in the DFS market because of potential quick hooks or late scratches. Some NFL teams will try to get some young players snaps to evaluate them.

Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons (DK: $8,700/FD: $9,600)

Entering Week 18, Robinson (2,255) leads Christian McCaffrey (2,169) by 86 yards for the most combined rushing and receiving yards for the year. McCaffrey needs 110 receiving yards to reach 1,000, putting him in an elite category with three other players.

Roger Craig (1985) – 1,050 rushing and 1,016 receiving

Marshall Faulk (1999) – 1,318 rushing and 1,048 receiving

Christian McCaffrey (2019) – 1,387 rushing and 1,005 receiving

McCaffrey is four catches away from 100 for the year. The NFL record for most rushing and receiving yards is Chris Johnson (2,509 – 2,006 rushing and 503 receiving). Robinson needs 138 combined yards to have the third most combined yards (2,393) in NFL history.

In Week 12, the Saints held the Falcons’ star back to 70 rushing yards on 14 carries, with two catches for 37 yards.

New Orleans ranks just above the league average in running back defense (347.30 fantasy points) in PPR formats. They’ve allowed 14 touchdowns to backs, with them gaining 4.1 yards per rush and 7.3 yards per catch. Over the past three games, the Saints held running backs to under 20.00 fantasy points in each matchup (CAR – 17.20, NYJ – 18.30, and TEN – 13.10). Their worst showing came in Week 7 (Chicago Bears – 36/224/2 with three catches for 27 yards).

I have Robinson projected to gain 146 combined yards with a touchdown and five catches, painting about a 3X outcome. To reach impact status, he must rush for over 100 yards and score at least two touchdowns.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions (DK: $8,000/FD: $9,300)

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) warms up ahead of the Green Bay Packers game at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Over the past three games, the Lions have struggled to get Gibbs into space, resulting in disappointing fantasy points (9.80, 22.80, and 7.40). He was outscored by 61.20 fantasy points by Bijan Robinson from Week 15 to Week 17. The Vikings held Gibbs to 41 rushing yards on 17 carries with only two catches for 23 yards.

In Week 2, Gibbs gained 104 combined yards against the Bears with a touchdown and three catches. He has three impact fantasy days (36.80, 38.20, and 37.00) on his resume this season. Detroit gave him 298 touches so far this season (322 in 2024, which included the postseason). Gibbs has already set career highs in catches (74) and receiving yards (583), but he is three scores shy of his touchdown total (20) last year.

The Bears continue to have risk vs. running backs in the run game (4.8 yards per carry) while ranking much better in yards per catch. Chicago sits 18th in fantasy points allowed (368.30) to backs in PPR formats. They’ve scored 14 touchdowns.

Seven teams have rushed for 165 yards or more against the Bears, highlighted by three games (LA – 31/240/1, GB – 44/192, and SF – 34/200/3). Gibbs should be active in this game, but the Lions may steal a touchdown from him by allowing David Montgomery to score against his former team.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks (DK: $8,600/FD: $9,500)

The Seahawks can’t beat the 49ers this week without Smith-Njigba posting a big game. He was active again in Week 17 (9/72 on 12 targets), but the Panthers kept him out of the endzone while holding Smith-Njigba to short yards per catch (8.0). He has seven catches or more in 12 matchups, with a floor of 90 combined yards in 14 starts. In Week 1, Smith-Njigba had nine catches for 124 yards on 13 targets vs. the 49ers, which was almost the same as his output in his 2024 game (10/118) in San Francisco.

The 49ers rank 21st in wide receiver defense (526.90 fantasy points). They’ve been drilled in five games this year by wideouts.

LAR (19/278/1)

TB (9/184/2)

HOU (21/224/2)

ARI (24/271/1)

IND (13/183/2)

Despite their wide receiver failures, only three players have gained over 100 yards.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (9/124)

Michael Wilson (15/185)

Luther Burden (8/138/1)

Sam Darnold is one of the better quarterbacks in the league in the deep passing game (8.5 yards per pass attempt), thanks to Smith-Njigba (15.1 yards per catch with 10 touchdowns). I have him projected to catch seven passes for 110 yards and a touchdown in this matchup, giving him the top wide receiver ranking in Week 18.

Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals (DK: $8,500/FD: $9,500)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Chase broke out of his scoring slump last week, leading to seven catches for 60 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets. Unfortunately, the Bengals didn’t need to pass much in the second half because Arizona put up a disappointing showing on the scoreboard. As a result, Chase fell a couple of catches and 40 yards short of a dominating game.

Over his last five games with Joe Burrow back behind center, he’s caught 38 of his 58 targets for 455 yards and two touchdowns. Chase is averaging 29.29 fantasy points in DraftKings scoring in his home games this season. The Browns held him to two catches for 26 yards on five targets in Week 1.

The Browns rank fourth in wide receiver defense (396.20 fantasy points) in PPR formats, helped by having the most dominating passer-rusher on their team. They’ve allowed 15 touchdowns to wideouts, with them catching only 58.7% of their targets. Only one wide receiver has gained over 100 yards (Justin Jefferson – 7/123).

Chase should be more of a contrarian play this week in the DFS based on his matchup. He brings a high ceiling, but Joe Burrow’s passing window will be smaller on many plays with Myles Garrett looking to break the NFL sack record. I set his bar at seven catches for 90 yards and one touchdown in Week 18.

