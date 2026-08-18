Si Woo Kim Tops Fantasy Golf Picks (FanDuel) at the BMW Championship

The PGA Tour is headed to the Gateway City for a duel at the BMW Championship in the heart of America. The FedEx Cup Playoffs have been trimmed down to 50 golfers, and following the weekend, 30 will remain. These are the final two events of the main stint of the regular season. The PGA Tour will then resume its fall wrap-up to help golfers on the cutting block try to retain their PGA Tour cards.

Nonetheless, the tournament is a big one this week. Bellerive Country Club plays host, having last hosted the PGA Championship in 2018. The course will be very demanding, and that is exactly why we type up this article today. Below is your tournament and fantasy golf preview for the BMW Championship.

Key Course Metrics

In a hole-by-hole analysis of Bellerive, many things are found. Most of all, driving statistics will be of paramount importance. The course is tree-lined all over the place and has thinner, tree-lined fairways than many. In fact, Bellerive ranks as the 6th-narrowest course on the 2026 PGA Tour schedule.

Much of the driving difficulty will also be fueled by the length of the rough. While it is not anywhere near the level of a major championship, the rough is up. What that means is that golfers who drive the ball far will be penalized less, and those who drive it less far will be penalized more. It also puts a premium on driving accuracy.

Datagolf has a weekly "Course Fit" Plot that displays the "Relative Importance" of the week's golf course compared to the Tour average. Here are the findings for Bellerive.

Datagolf.com

The FedEx Cup Playoffs have also historically favored golfers who get "hot" at the right time. Tommy Fleetwood won the three-event playoffs by doing just that in 2025. Viktor Hovland and Patrick Cantlay are also recent exemplars.

Tournament History and Weather Report

Tournament history is generally a key factor in our weekly analysis. Bellerive does not play to that factor. Why? The BMW Championship changes its venue every single year. Bellerive has not hosted a PGA Tour event since the 2018 PGA Championship, and prior to that, the 2008 BMW Championship.

In 2018, Brooks Koepka won the event at a score of 16-under-par.

What we can do is compare Bellerive to the most similarly rated golf courses. Datagolf compares the following as >92% matches to Bellerive:

Royal Portrush

Oak Hill

TPC Boston

Bay Hill

Trending golfers at such courses feature Koepka, who also won the PGA Championship at Oak Hill, and Scottie Scheffler, who won at Royal Portrush in 2025.

As for the weather report, it is modest. Wednesday is going to bring some rain to the grounds, making birdies achievable on softer-landing approach shots.

Following some rain on Wednesday, the weekend will remain dry. Each and every playing day, the course will have zero rain, little-to-no wind, and temperatures in the mid-to-high 80s. It is going to play as fair as you could imagine. We expect a winning score to range in the mid-teens, with an exact projection of 14 under par.

Fantasy Golf Picks (FanDuel)

Scottie Scheffler ($15,600)

I understand what you may be thinking... Scheffler at that price? The top pick? Where is the value in that? I am here to tell you that the value is indeed right there. Unlike regular fantasy sports, we are searching for value at cost. If Scheffler can deliver us 8x his salary at that price, his value exceeds someone hitting 7x at a fraction of the cost.

At last week's FedEx St. Jude Championship, Scheffler had his best tournament of the season. He won by 8 shots and had an average strokes gained total of plus-5.08 per round. That is 1.11 better than any other tournament that Scheffler had played to date. Honestly, that is all we need to say for the world No. 1.

Si Woo Kim ($10,300)

Form is important, and Kim is excelling in key metrics. He finished in sole-2nd place at last week'ssole 2nd FedEx St. Jude Championship. He has finished in the top 10 in 8 of his last 14 events. He also ranks 18th-best off the tee on the PGA Tour. This is all while Kim is valued only as the 12th-favorite choice to win the event.

Gary Woodland ($7,700)

Woodland is among the strongest drivers of the golf ball on the PGA Tour, ranking 6th best out of all qualified golfers. He has 3 top-10 finishes over his last 7 events. Woodland is also in his best statistical form since 2020, which includes a 2026 victory at the Texas Children's Houston Open. At this price, the upside is very much there to hit 8x salary, as his best events this year have seen Woodland nearing 100 points scored.

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