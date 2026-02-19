Brandon Ingram, Evan Mobley Among Best FanDuel/DraftKings Plays on Thursday, Feb 19

The NBA is back in action following the All-Star break, bringing with it an exciting seven-game slate for DFS players. With enticing defensive matchups to analyze, there is plenty of upside to explore. As we dive into FanDuel and DraftKings, it's time to crunch the numbers and strategize around the players available. Here are five top picks to consider for your DFS lineups.

Collin Gillespie, PG (PHO) — $5,600 (FanDuel)

Gillespie has shown great value, averaging 5.1x of salary throughout this season. The Spurs will take on the Suns tonight, ranking 10th worst against point guards. Both teams coming in fresh should make for better shooting and overall great explosiveness. Gillespie pulls as a player underpriced.

VJ Edgecombe, SG (PHI) — $6,500 (FanDuel)

Edgecombe is a more volatile player at times, but the recent reward has outweighed the risk. He has two of his last five games at 43 or more fantasy points. This would mark 7x of salary. Tonight, the 76ers face a Hawks team that is 18th in defensive efficiency and 30th against shooting guards. The fresh body of Edgecombe has no excuse for a bad game.

Brandon Ingram, SF (TOR) — $7,700 (FanDuel)

Another high-upside play is Ingram. He commonly hits 45 or more fantasy points in a game, which gives him well over 6x of salary ability. In fact, Ingram has 41 or more fantasy points in four of his last seven games. Yes, they are off the All-Star break, and momentum may die, but what momentum dies is replaced by fresh bodies. He should still perform well against a Bulls team that is 20th in small forward defense.

Evan Mobley, PF (CLE) — $7,600 (FanDuel)

Mobley returned from injury last week, and now, post-All-Star break, he should play to full minutes. That bodes well for Mobley, who is underpriced tonight, averaging well over 5x of this salary. In his matchup, Mobley faces the Nets in Cleveland, who rank below average in frontcourt defense.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, C (CHA) — $4,300 (FanDuel)

Kalkbrenner has often been complimented for his high-IQ basketball and high level of effort. This has resulted in great numbers, with even games of less than 20 minutes yielding 23 or more fantasy points in three of his last five games. Kalkbrenner is due to see more and more minutes as the year goes on. Tonight, he gets a Rockets team that ranks mid-pack against Centers. Any given night, Kalkbrenner can easily hit 30 or more fantasy points given his high praise and efficient output.

