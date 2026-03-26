Brandon Miller, Karl-Anthony Towns, & 3 Other Underdog Props For Hornets vs. Knicks

It will be a short NBA slate this Thursday, with only three games being played. Maybe the most intriguing matchup out of the three will be a game between the Charlotte Hornets and the New York Knicks. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the matchup.

Karl-Anthony Towns Over 11.5 rebounds

Mar 24, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) gestures after scoring in the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Karl Anthony-Towns should be in store for a big rebounding performance on Tuesday night. In his last three games, he has covered the over on his 11.5 rebounds Thursday line every single time.

His opponent, Charlotte, is the best team in the NBA at limiting opposing rebounds. This season, they are allowing the fewest rebounds per game out of any team in the NBA, 48.0. While this is the case, Towns, in his last matchup against the Hornets, showcased that he can still dominate the glass. He logged 18 rebounds in the two teams' last meeting.

Brandon Miller Over 19.5 Points

Mar 24, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) handles the ball against the Sacramento Kings during the second half at Spectrum Center. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Wing for the Hornets, Brandon Miller, in his last five games, has had fewer than 20 points in three games. This includes his latest game against one of the worst defenses in the NBA, the Sacramento Kings, where he had 16 points.

With Miller having a slightly below average of covering the over on his Thursday prop point line at 19.5, his under on Thursday is the correct play, with him going up against one of the best defenses in the NBA. New York this season is allowing the fifth fewest PPG in the league, 110.5. Also, in Miller’s lone game against the Knicks this season, he had under 20 points, scoring 16.

Coby White Under 3.5 Assists

Mar 24, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White (3) brings the ball up court against the Sacramento Kings during the second half at Spectrum Center. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Given the strength of the Knicks defense, allowing one of the lowest PPG averages in the NBA, this translates to them also allowing one of the lowest assists per game averages in the NBA, 25.0. This is the seventh-lowest average in the league. The following should translate to guard for the Hornets, Coby White hitting the under on his 3.5 assists prop line. White has had fewer than four assists in three of his last five games.

Moussa Diabate Over 8.5 Rebounds

Mar 4, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) drives to the basket during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Big for the Hornets, Moussa Diabate, like Towns, should have an efficient game on the glass despite his Thursday night opponent’s strength when it comes to limiting rebounds.

The Knicks this season are allowing the fourth-fewest rebounds per game, 49.9. Diabate in his last game against New York had under nine rebounds, logging eight boards. But his role for the Hornets back when this game was played in November was notably smaller than it is now. In that contest, he logged 20 minutes, and in March, he is averaging 28 MPG. His increase in time on the court should lead to him easily getting nine or more rebounds on Thursday.

LaMelo Ball Over 3.5 Made 3-Pointers

Mar 21, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) takes a technical foul free throw during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Spectrum Center. | Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

Guard for the Hornets, LaMelo Ball should be able to cover his over on his 3.5 made 3-pointer against the Knicks.

New York this season is allowing the ninth most 3-pointers per game in the NBA, 13.8. Also, in Ball’s last game against New York, he had five makes from distance.

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