Brock Bowers And 9 Other Fantasy Studs Not To Be Worried About After Disappointing Week 2 Performances

Fantasy football owners should remain bullish on these 10 players, despite disappointing NFL Week 2 performances.

Ethen Hutton

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Week 2 of the NFL season has passed, and some players around the league are still finding their footing in the new year. From a fantasy football perspective, some players like Ja’Marr Chase and De’Von Achane bounced back after disappointing Week 1 performances, while some other players posted disappointing weeks in fantasy. Still, these players shouldn’t raise concerns too severely so early into the season. Here are 10 players who disappointed in fantasy in Week 2, but are slated to bounce back in the coming weeks. 

Derrick Henry - Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry, Fantasy Footbal
Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

After turning in an explosive Week 1 performance, Derrick Henry struggled versus a stubborn Cleveland Browns defense. Henry carried the ball 11 times and racked up just 23 yards, fumbling for the second time in as many games during Baltimore’s matchup. While some fantasy owners may consider benching Henry for a tough matchup versus the Detroit Lions, they should remain optimistic given his volume and past production. I’m not concerned despite the lackluster Week 2 showing. 

Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman, Fantasy Footbal
Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) makes a catch against New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Keon Coleman erupted in the Buffalo Bills’ season opener, catching eight of his 11 targets for 112 yards and a crucial touchdown in the fourth quarter. Coleman followed that up with a three-catch, 26-yard performance versus the New York Jets in Week 2. The matchup versus Sauce Gardner proved to get the better of Coleman, but a matchup versus a lowly Miami Dolphins secondary should help the second-year wideout bounce back as soon as this week. 

Breece Hall - New York Jets

New York Jets running back Breece Hall, Fantasy Footbal
New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) dives for another few yards, Sunday, September 14, 2025, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Staying on the topic of the Jets-Bills matchup from Sunday afternoon, New York’s star running back Breece Hall also posted a lackluster fantasy performance. Hall tallied just 38 yards on 12 touches, good for 5.8 fantasy points in PPR-formatted leagues. The Jets’ feature back will rebound, though, with immense volume out of the backfield as both a runner and receiver. It may take another game or two to see a comparable performance to his stellar Week 1 showing, but Hall will return to form imminently. 

Sam LaPorta - Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, Fantasy Footbal
Sep 14, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Jared Goff was free to spread the ball around versus an underperforming Chicago Bears defense on Sunday. Unfortunately for Sam LaPorta’s fantasy owners, in a game that featured five Lions receiving touchdowns, the star tight end managed just three catches for 26 yards. An underwhelming performance shouldn’t scare owners, as LaPorta projects to bounce back sooner rather than later, given his consistent volume in Detroit’s offense. LaPorta will find greater consistency as the Lions’ new offensive system continues to develop. 

Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Fantasy Footbal
Sep 7, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the New York Giants at Northwest Stadium. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

In a matchup versus what’s been one of the NFL’s top defenses through the first two weeks of action, Washington Commanders rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt struggled to find room with limited looks out of the Commanders backfield. Forced to play from behind for much of the game, Washington’s offense turned away from the run game, leaving Croskey-Merritt with just four carries for 17 yards. Following an injury to Austin Ekeler, Croskey-Merritt’s volume should elevate consistently as the season progresses. 

Michael Pittman Jr. - Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., Fantasy Footbal
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) chases after Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts offense continued to thrive through its second game with Daniel Jones at the helm. Unfortunately for his No. 1 wideout, his fantasy production took a step back after a promising Week 1 showing. Michael Pittman Jr. caught four passes for 40 yards lined up against a tough matchup in Pat Surtain II. But Pittman’s fantasy owners shouldn’t be so surprised. The reigning DPOY has continued his stellar play through two games this season. Pittman projects to bounce back as the lead option for Jones in the Colts’ passing attack. 

Drake London - Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London, Fantasy Footbal
Sep 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) walks off the field after their loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Following a solid Week 1 performance, Drake London’s status was up in the air following a shoulder injury he sustained in the season opener. London was able to suit up for Atlanta’s matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings, but caught just three passes for 49 yards. Entering Week 3, London projects to bounce back versus a struggling Carolina Panthers squad as his shoulder heals. 

Hollywood Brown - Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown, Fantasy Footbal
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Following an injury to Xavier Worthy in the Kansas City Chiefs’ season opener, Hollywood Brown took over as the feature option for Patrick Mahomes, hauling in 10 of his 16 targets for 99 yards. Brown was unable to carry that momentum into Week 2, as the Philadelphia Eagles held him to five receptions for just 30 yards. As Worthy works his way back, looks should open back up for Brown as the season progresses. Brown’s fantasy owners should feel optimistic about a Week 3 matchup versus a lackluster New York Giants defense. 

A.J. Brown - Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, Fantasy Footbal
Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) goes into motion during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

After missing out on last week’s list (as I admittedly thought he’d bounce back in Week 2) A.J. Brown has raised concerns for his fantasy owners after two down performances in Weeks 1 and 2. Like Detroit, Philadelphia’s offense is taking time to find its stride playing in a new system. Brown will find his stride from a production standpoint as the Eagles’ passing attack continues to adjust over the coming weeks. 

Brock Bowers - Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, Fantasy Footbal
Sep 15, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) takes the field for warm ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Like London, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers faced an injury designation entering a Week 2 matchup versus the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite optimistic remarks from Raiders head coach Pete Carroll, Bowers remained much more cautious when speaking about his status for Week 2. Despite entering the week with a questionable designation after suffering a hit to the knee in Week 1, Bowers suited up, but struggled in the loss to the Chargers. Bowers will certainly rebound in the next game or two as he works his way back to 100% following a minor knee injury. 

