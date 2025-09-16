Brock Bowers And 9 Other Fantasy Studs Not To Be Worried About After Disappointing Week 2 Performances
Week 2 of the NFL season has passed, and some players around the league are still finding their footing in the new year. From a fantasy football perspective, some players like Ja’Marr Chase and De’Von Achane bounced back after disappointing Week 1 performances, while some other players posted disappointing weeks in fantasy. Still, these players shouldn’t raise concerns too severely so early into the season. Here are 10 players who disappointed in fantasy in Week 2, but are slated to bounce back in the coming weeks.
Derrick Henry - Baltimore Ravens
After turning in an explosive Week 1 performance, Derrick Henry struggled versus a stubborn Cleveland Browns defense. Henry carried the ball 11 times and racked up just 23 yards, fumbling for the second time in as many games during Baltimore’s matchup. While some fantasy owners may consider benching Henry for a tough matchup versus the Detroit Lions, they should remain optimistic given his volume and past production. I’m not concerned despite the lackluster Week 2 showing.
Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
Keon Coleman erupted in the Buffalo Bills’ season opener, catching eight of his 11 targets for 112 yards and a crucial touchdown in the fourth quarter. Coleman followed that up with a three-catch, 26-yard performance versus the New York Jets in Week 2. The matchup versus Sauce Gardner proved to get the better of Coleman, but a matchup versus a lowly Miami Dolphins secondary should help the second-year wideout bounce back as soon as this week.
Breece Hall - New York Jets
Staying on the topic of the Jets-Bills matchup from Sunday afternoon, New York’s star running back Breece Hall also posted a lackluster fantasy performance. Hall tallied just 38 yards on 12 touches, good for 5.8 fantasy points in PPR-formatted leagues. The Jets’ feature back will rebound, though, with immense volume out of the backfield as both a runner and receiver. It may take another game or two to see a comparable performance to his stellar Week 1 showing, but Hall will return to form imminently.
Sam LaPorta - Detroit Lions
Jared Goff was free to spread the ball around versus an underperforming Chicago Bears defense on Sunday. Unfortunately for Sam LaPorta’s fantasy owners, in a game that featured five Lions receiving touchdowns, the star tight end managed just three catches for 26 yards. An underwhelming performance shouldn’t scare owners, as LaPorta projects to bounce back sooner rather than later, given his consistent volume in Detroit’s offense. LaPorta will find greater consistency as the Lions’ new offensive system continues to develop.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Washington Commanders
In a matchup versus what’s been one of the NFL’s top defenses through the first two weeks of action, Washington Commanders rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt struggled to find room with limited looks out of the Commanders backfield. Forced to play from behind for much of the game, Washington’s offense turned away from the run game, leaving Croskey-Merritt with just four carries for 17 yards. Following an injury to Austin Ekeler, Croskey-Merritt’s volume should elevate consistently as the season progresses.
Michael Pittman Jr. - Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts offense continued to thrive through its second game with Daniel Jones at the helm. Unfortunately for his No. 1 wideout, his fantasy production took a step back after a promising Week 1 showing. Michael Pittman Jr. caught four passes for 40 yards lined up against a tough matchup in Pat Surtain II. But Pittman’s fantasy owners shouldn’t be so surprised. The reigning DPOY has continued his stellar play through two games this season. Pittman projects to bounce back as the lead option for Jones in the Colts’ passing attack.
Drake London - Atlanta Falcons
Following a solid Week 1 performance, Drake London’s status was up in the air following a shoulder injury he sustained in the season opener. London was able to suit up for Atlanta’s matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings, but caught just three passes for 49 yards. Entering Week 3, London projects to bounce back versus a struggling Carolina Panthers squad as his shoulder heals.
Hollywood Brown - Kansas City Chiefs
Following an injury to Xavier Worthy in the Kansas City Chiefs’ season opener, Hollywood Brown took over as the feature option for Patrick Mahomes, hauling in 10 of his 16 targets for 99 yards. Brown was unable to carry that momentum into Week 2, as the Philadelphia Eagles held him to five receptions for just 30 yards. As Worthy works his way back, looks should open back up for Brown as the season progresses. Brown’s fantasy owners should feel optimistic about a Week 3 matchup versus a lackluster New York Giants defense.
A.J. Brown - Philadelphia Eagles
After missing out on last week’s list (as I admittedly thought he’d bounce back in Week 2) A.J. Brown has raised concerns for his fantasy owners after two down performances in Weeks 1 and 2. Like Detroit, Philadelphia’s offense is taking time to find its stride playing in a new system. Brown will find his stride from a production standpoint as the Eagles’ passing attack continues to adjust over the coming weeks.
Brock Bowers - Las Vegas Raiders
Like London, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers faced an injury designation entering a Week 2 matchup versus the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite optimistic remarks from Raiders head coach Pete Carroll, Bowers remained much more cautious when speaking about his status for Week 2. Despite entering the week with a questionable designation after suffering a hit to the knee in Week 1, Bowers suited up, but struggled in the loss to the Chargers. Bowers will certainly rebound in the next game or two as he works his way back to 100% following a minor knee injury.