Buy, Sell Or Hold: Cam Skattebo Fantasy Football Stock Watch After Week 4 Win
The New York Giants picked up their first win of the season over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon, spearheaded by an efficient rushing attack. Rookie running back Cam Skattebo led the way in the Giants’ backfield for the second consecutive game with Tyrone Tracy Jr. sidelined with injury.
Skattebo led New York’s run game in both carries and yards and has carved out a significant role in New York’s offense going forward. In fantasy football, Skattebo has emerged as one of the top rookie backs in the NFL.
With rookies ahead of him in the depth chart, Skattebo has capitalized on his volume and churned out efficient production through his first four NFL games. Fantasy owners could be contemplating a trade for the Giants’ rookie, while others could consider selling high on Skattebo. Here’s a buy, sell and trade breakdown, including our verdict on the rookie running back in fantasy.
Cam Skattebo’s Encouraging Week 4 Performance
Brian Daboll leaned on his rushing attack versus Los Angeles, with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart making his NFL debut on Sunday. Daboll fed his rookie tandem, which accounted for 133 of New York’s 161 yards on the ground, establishing a strong identity in a must-win showdown versus a red-hot Chargers squad.
Cam Skattebo Stat-Line: 25 Carries, 79 Yards, 2 Receptions, 11 Yards
Devin Singletary Stat-Line: 7 Carries, 28 Yards
Despite a tough matchup versus one of the league’s top defensive units, Cam Skattebo continued a notable streak of fantasy production with a solid Week 4 showing against the Chargers. Skattebo carried the ball 25 times for 79 yards and added 11 yards on two catches through the air. He emerged as the feature option in New York’s backfield and is entering Week 5 as the team’s leader in carries by a wide margin.
Why Skattebo Showed Out
With Tracy sidelined, all eyes were on Skattebo in the Giants’ backfield. Daboll prioritized his rushing attack, headlined by the Arizona State product. Though Skattebo helped the offense sustain drives in Dart’s first start, his performance wasn’t groundbreaking from a fantasy perspective. But his volume was.
Skattebo’s immense volume presented opportunity for solid production in a gritty win. He’s taken over the lead role in the backfield, and projects to sustain his volume going forward. Entering a matchup versus a lowly New Orleans Saints defense, Skattebo should manage another strong showing in Week 5.
The Final Verdict: Buy, Sell Or Hold?
Owners in need of running back depth should strongly consider buying Skattebo in fantasy. The rookie back will sustain a consistent role on a week-to-week basis and makes a strong RB2 case in most fantasy lineups. In Weeks 2 and 3, Skattebo posted efficient performances with limited production, finding the end zone in back-to-back games prior to his Week 4 showing.
He’s shown efficient production, sustainable volume and pass-catching versatility out of the backfield, quickly becoming a staple of Brian Daboll’s offense. As the season rolls on, Skattebo’s value will only increase. Those considering a trade for Skattebo should pull the trigger on a deal sooner rather than later.
Giants RB Fantasy Outlook
Aside from Skattebo, Tracy should have something of a role alongside the rookie back, but likely becomes un-startable in fantasy, depending on the format of a given league. New York hasn’t shown any inclination to place the second-year back on IR, with a potential return just weeks away. Upon Tracy’s return to the lineup, Singletary’s role likely becomes reduced even further amid Skattebo’s rapid rise.
As New York establishes its offensive identity through its run game following a season-ending injury to star receiver Malik Nabers, Tracy could re-emerge as a potential waiver pickup as he works his way back to the field.