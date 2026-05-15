Cade Cunningham and 4 Other Underdog Player Props For Game 6 Cavaliers vs. Pistons

The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to advance to the Eastern Conference semi-finals on Friday, as they lead the Detroit Pistons 3-2 in their second-round series. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the game.

James Harden Under 19.5 Points

May 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) dribbles in the first half against the Detroit Pistons during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Jame Harden has elevated his play of late, especially in regard to his scoring. In his last two games, he has scored 30 and 24 points. Despite his recent success, his track record shows that he is due for a lull in the scoring department, making his under on his 19.5 point line for Friday a great play.

Harden in the two potential putaway games in round one against the Toronto Raptors recorded under 19.5 points. This trend followed him into last season as well, where Harden put up seven points on 2-8 shooting in a game seven against the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs while he was a part of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Tobias Harris Under 18.5 Points

May 9, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) celebrates after hitting a three point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of game three in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Tobias Harris has struggled shooting the ball recently for the Pistons. In his last two games, he has hit the under on his 18.5 point line for Friday both times, scoring 13 and 16 points. He should be able to overcome this and score at least 19 points in game six.

An encouraging feat in games five and four for Harris, despite his low scoring, is that he took the first and second most shots he has all series, shooting 19 and 17 shots. If he continues this volume, he should have no problem logging 19 points. Overall, this playoffs, outside of his last two games, Harris has scored 19 or more points in seven out of nine postseason games.

Jalen Duren Over 8.5 rebounds

May 11, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) reacts after a play against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of game four in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

With his stats over his last three games, Jalen Duren’s rebound prop line feels like it is at a discount. In his last two games, he has recorded five, four, and two rebounds. He should be able to break the following trend and record nine rebounds in game six.

Duren, outside of his last three games in this postseason, has had nine or more rebounds in eight out of 10 games. Going back to the regular season their was notably only one time where he recorded three consecutive games with fewer than nine rebounds. Also, in the regular season, Duren had nine or more rebounds in two out of three games against Cleveland

Cade Cunningham Under 8.5 Assists

May 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) gets set to take a free throw in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

When facing elimination, Cade Cunningham’s focus does not seem to be prioritized on his playmaking enough so that he would cover the over on his 8.5 assists line for Friday. Because of this, his under on the prop feels to be the right play.

Cunningham, in his last five playoff games, where he faced elimination, has had nine or more assists just one time.

Donovan Mitchell Under 3.5 Assists

May 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots in the first half against the Detroit Pistons during game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

This prop line is just too high for Donovan Mitchell. In his last 10 playoff games, he has had four or more assists just one time. To add on to validating in taking the under on his 3.5 assists line for Friday, in both games he played against Detroit in the regular season, he had fewer than four assists.

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