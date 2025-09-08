Caleb Williams And 4 Other Sleeper Fantasy Plays For MNF: Bears vs. Vikings
Opening weekend for the 2025 NFL season continues on Monday night when the Chicago Bears take on the Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota is set to travel to Soldier Field to square off against Caleb Williams and company in Ben Johnson’s NFL head coaching debut. Here are our top five Sleeper Fantasy plays for Monday night’s clash.
Caleb Williams Over 217.5 Passing Yards
Entering his second season in the league, Williams is expected to take a significant leap in his sophomore campaign with Johnson at the helm. Chicago bolstered their offensive line and added pieces around Williams to make life easier for the former Heisman Trophy winner. Last season, Williams averaged 208.3 passing yards per game in an inconsistent Bears offense. That number should rise noticeably in year two.
D’Andre Swift Over 53.5 Rushing Yards
D’Andre Swift is coming off the two most productive seasons of his career in 2023 and 2024. Though there was a slight dip in efficiency behind a struggling offensive line a season ago, Swift managed a career-high 1,345 yards from scrimmage, including 959 rushing yards. Running behind a vastly improved unit up front in Johnson’s run-heavy scheme, Swift should have no problem eclipsing his rushing mark on Monday night.
Justin Jefferson Over 78.5 Receiving Yards
Since coming into the league in 2020, no receiver has been more consistent than Justin Jefferson. Now entering his sixth season, Jefferson will be the ultimate weapon for first-year starter J.J. McCarthy. Last season, Jefferson eclipsed the his 78.5-yard line in 12 of 17 games. With WR2 Jordan Addison suspended, expect McCarthy to target one of the league’s top wideouts early and often.
Jordan Mason Over 42.5 Rushing Yards
The Minnesota Vikings brought in Jordan Mason to complement veteran back Aaron Jones. In 2024, Mason posted 789 rushing yards on 5.2 yards per carry in Christian McCaffrey’s absence. He projects to post similar efficiency as a one-two punch with Jones in Minnesota’s backfield. Mason will have a significant role in the Vikings backfield and will split carries with the veteran Pro Bowler.
Andrew Van Ginkel Over 5.5 Total Tackles
Andrew Van Ginkel burst onto the scene in his first season in Minnesota. The veteran linebacker broke out to the tune of 79 total tackles, 18 for loss, and 11.5 sacks, earning the first Pro Bowl bid of his career. He’s one of the top tacklers on Minnesota’s defense, posting five or more tackles in eight games last season. He should be a lock to eclipse his tackle mark in a game environment slated to feature a plethora of offensive snaps.