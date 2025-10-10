Calvin Ridley, Rico Dowdle, And 3 Other NFL DFS Value Players For Week 6
In just a blink, a third of the 2025 season has nearly passed. But there is still plenty of Sunday DFS slates on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Here are five of the best DFS value players to plug into lineups on both platforms for week six in the NFL.
Calvin Ridley (DK:$4,900/FD:$5,700)
Tennessee Titans WR1 Calvin Ridley is coming off his best game thus far in 2025. Against the Arizona Cardinals in week five, he had five catches for 131 receiving yards. In the other four games Ridley has played he has combined for 141 receiving yards. Rookie QB Cam Ward and Ridley seemed to be on the right track to continue to establish an elite connection this year, and they will have a great opportunity to grow on it against their week six opponent, the Oakland Raiders.
The Raiders, through five games, are allowing the 10th most passing yards per game. Ridley’s price is still low after his big game, and given the Raiders have a below-average secondary, he is a great low-value player to have in DFS lineups.
Tucker Kraft (DK:$4,700/FD:$6,700)
Green Bay Packers TE1 Tucker Kraft had one of the bigger performances of any tight end in the NFL through five weeks. In week two against the Washington Commanders, he had six receptions for 124 receiving yards and a touchdown. Since this outing, Kraft has a combined eight receptions and 85 yards. His week six opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, leaves the door open of the possibility for Kraft to repeat a statline similar to the one he had in week two.
The Bengals are allowing the fourth-most passing yards per game and the most points in PPR formats to opposing TEs. Last week against Cincinnati, Detroit Lions TE1 Sam LaPorta had five receptions, 92 yards, and a touchdown.
Jerry Jeudy (DK:$4,500/FD:$5,600)
Cleveland Browns WR1 Jerry Jeudy, coming off a big year in 2024, has not had anywhere near the same production in 2025. In five games, he is just averaging 39.4 yards per game and has no touchdowns. In his most recent game against the Minnesota Vikings, he had his worst game of the season, logging two receptions and 15 yards. The Vikings, however, have had an elite secondary, allowing the third fewest passing yards per game. Jeudy will have a way better opportunity to excel this week when facing the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Steelers this year are allowing the third-most passing yards per game. In all four games they have played this season, they have allowed an opposing catcher 90 or more receiving yards. Three of these pass catchers were the opposing team's WR1s. So, although Jeudy has not been great this year, he has a low price, and his ceiling as a player is extremely high in week six. He is worth the risk in playing in DFS lineups.
Rico Dowdle (DK:$5,800/FD:$6,600)
Carolina Panthers RB Rico Dowdle, in his first start of the 2025 season, had the best week out of any RB in week five. He had 206 rushing yards on 23 carries and also had a touchdown. His price shot up a bit with this big game, but the opponent he plays leaves Dowdle’s potential output in week six, to still be way above his price tag in DFS.
The Carolina Panthers and Dowdle in week six will take on the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys in 2025 are allowing the 11th most rushing yards per game, 127.4. In PPR formats, the Cowboys are allowing the fifth most fantasy points to the RB position per contest. In the last two games Dallas has played, they have allowed opposing RB1s over 140+ scrimmage yards in each game.
Rhamondre Stevenson (DK:$5,300/FD:$5,700)
New England Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson’ rushing yard total was not eye-popping in week five against the Bills, but he ended up having a solid game, scoring two touchdowns. He will have a chance to build off this in week six. Stevenson and the Patriots this week will take on the New Orleans Saints. The Saints have allowed over 100 scrimmage yards in three out of five games this season to RB1s. Stevenson will likely see one of his biggest workloads of the season against the Saints.
In what has been a split committee in New England’s backfield in 2025, between Stevenson, Antonio Gibson, and TreyVeon Henderson, will be split just two ways against New Orleans. Gibson suffered a terrible knee injury on a kickoff return against Buffalo, which was revealed to be an ACL tear, ending Gibson’s 2025 season. With this terrible news, the roles of both Stevenson and Henderson now grow in the Patriots' offense.