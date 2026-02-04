Cameron Young, Rasmus Højgaard are Fantasy Golf Value Picks at the WM Phoenix Open

The WM Phoenix Open is one of the most hyped events on the PGA Tour. It is not a Major, it is not the PLAYERS, but it is a signature event. Fans flock to crowd the stands, and it gets very rowdy. This gets mixed reviews, but they are mostly exciting, adding a new element to the game. The course itself plays easily, and we do have a path to finding Fantasy Golf success. Here is our weekend breakdown.

Fantasy Golf Key Metrics

TPC Scottsdale is definitely one of the easier courses on the PGA Tour. The fairways are gettable, and if you stay out of the desert, you will have plenty of birdie putts. That will be the core requirements to finding a winner. These are some key metrics that will measure to high importance when checking some statistics:

Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

Driving Distance

Strokes Gained: Tee to Green

TPC Course Success

Tournament History

When projecting the final score for this event, we find it matches the "Easy" status. Last year, Thomas Detry won the event at -24. I expect the same score to bring victory — -22 to -24 is the prediction.

Here are past winners at the WM Phoenix Open:

2025: Thomas Detry (-24)

2024: Nick Taylor (-21)

2023: Scottie Scheffler (-19)

2022: Scottie Scheffler (-16)

2021: Brooks Koepka (-19)

Please don't worry about the weather. It will be in the high 70s to low 80s all week. They will have no issue with scoring, nor will the greens be overly firm. For that reason, we prefer the score to be below average.

Best FanDuel/DraftKings DFS Picks

Cameron Young — $11,400 (FanDuel) | $9,800 (DraftKings)

Sure, golfers get hot at specific times, and all of a sudden, they are competing with Scottie Scheffler. Young is no Scheffler, but he fits this golf course. Young has far more positive strokes gained off the tee in his last seven events. He also has six top 11 finishes, including a win in that stretch. Young has also made the cut at every TPC event since 2023.

Chris Gotterup — $10,400 (FanDuel) | $8,300 (DraftKings)

TPC Scottsdale was built for Gotterup. It will favor driving, and Gotterup crushes the golf ball, gaining 2.0 strokes per round on the driving stat. On top of the course fit, Gotterup is very hot since the middle of last season. He has two victories in his previous 10 events. He has also only been in the negative of strokes gained off the tee twice in the last year. Gotterup is also on a 13-tournament made-cut streak.

Jake Knapp — 9,800 (FanDuel) | $8,800 (DraftKings)

Since the Winter break, Knapp now has back-to-back top 11 finishes. These also come from two vastly different golf courses — Waialae Country Club (HI) and Torrey Pines (CA). This weekend, Knapp gets the strike from his driver around the course. Knapp has had at least 1.3 strokes gained off the tee in six of his last eight events. He has only missed one cut at a TPC course in the previous two seasons.

Rasmus Hojgaard — $9,400 (FanDuel) | $7,700 (DraftKings)

Hojgaard has come back to two solid 2026 finishes — T-30 and T-44. This week, he gets a course in which he finished 12th last year. Hojgaard is also playing much better now than he was then. Hojgaard averages 1.5 strokes gained both in putting and driving distance per round. He has also finished in the top 7 in four of his last seven events. If Hojgaard gets hot, he can absolutely win this event.

