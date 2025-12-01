TreVeyon Henderson is a Great Pick for Captain in DraftKings Monday Night Showdown in Week 13
Both teams in tonight’s matchup will rotate in two running backs, potentially taking away the ceiling for their top option. All backs are reasonably priced this week, which isn’t the norm for a showdown slate.
Running Backs for DraftKings Showdown on Monday Night Football
TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots (DK: $8,000)
The pricing for Henderson seems almost too good based on two explosive showings in Week 10 (31.00 fantasy points) and Week 11 (32.3 fantasy points), with Rhamondre Stevenson out of action. Over his two great games, New England gave him 39 touches. Henderson was on the field for 65% of the Patriots’ plays in Week 13, down from his previous three matchups (75%, 84%, and 88%). He still touched the ball 22 times but scored only 11.10 fantasy points in PPR formats. His success in his best two games was driven by touchdowns (5) and big plays.
The Giants’ defense has the worst defense against running backs (359.90) in PPR formats. Backs gain 6.3 yards per carry, with 16 touchdowns and 62 catches. Last week, Jamyr Gibbs (15/219/2 with 11 catches for 45 yards and one touchdown). They also struggled in two other games (PHI – 254 combined with four catches for 24 yards and one touchdown ~ SF – 226 combined with three touchdowns and five catches).
Last week, New England gave Stevenson seven touches, but he gained only 10 yards with one catch. He should see a higher working load in tonight's matchup, but he has struggled to run the ball in four other matchups (7/15, 4/18, 7/14/2, 14/34). His salary ($5,000) requires at least 10.00 fantasy points to be in the mix at the backend of a showdown lineup.
As for Henderson, he could be a popular captain, thanks to his salary cap relief.
Tyrone Tracy, New York Giants (DK: $7,600)
From a pricing perspective, Tracy is close to TreVeyon Henderson but miles away from him in potential for this matchup. New York upped his touches (23 and 23) over the past two games, where he showed a competitive floor in the passing game (4/51 and 3/68). On the downside, Tracy only has one touchdown this season, and Devin Singletary sniped two scores in Week 11. The Giants had him on the field for 67%, 51%, and 71% their plays over the past three weeks.
The Patriots’ defense plays well against the run (230/920/6 – 4.0 yards per carry), but they’ve allowed the second-most catches (68) to backs. No team has scored more than 20.00 fantasy points from their running backs over the last nine games.
I can’t dismiss Tracy due to his pass-catching. One touchdown with a similar role would put him in the winner's circle, even in a challenging matchup.
As for Singletary, he has double-digit touches in three consecutive games (11, 17, and 14), helped by New York running the ball 107 over this span. His best fantasy day came in Week 11 (16//44/2 with one catch for three yards). Over the past month, Singletary has been on the field for 116 plays (40.8%). At $4,600, his salary looks above his opportunity as his scoring chances will decline with Jaxson Dart taking over as the Giants in close runner.