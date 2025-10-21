Carolina Panthers Depth Chart Debate: Should Chuba Hubbard Or Rico Dowdle Be RB1?
The Carolina Panthers secured their third consecutive win, defeating the New York Jets on Sunday. Carolina’s run game has played a crucial role in the team’s success over the past several weeks, thanks to the efforts of backup running back Rico Dowdle.
Starter Chuba Hubbard went down with a calf strain, missing the team’s last two games prior to making his return on Sunday. With both contributors in the backfield, both Dowdle and Hubbard saw notable volume, presenting questions for fantasy football owners without a clear lead option.
In the win, Dowdle notched team-high marks in carries in rushing yards, carving out 17 of the team’s 36 rushes for 79 yards, adding a 17-yard reception through the air. Hubbard struggled on the ground in his return, managing just 31 yards over 14 carries, but added two receptions for 24 yards in the passing game.
Entering Week 8, Carolina’s rushing attack could have an immense role as quarterback Bryce Young navigates a high ankle sprain. But who should be considered the starter among the Panthers’ group of running backs?
Rico Dowdle Fantasy Football Outlook
In Hubbard’s absence, Dowdle emerged with league-leading production over a two week span. In Week 5, Dowdle broke out with 23 carries for 206 yards on the ground, with three catches for 28 yards in the passing game. His 32.4 PPR points set a new season-high mark and ranked first among all running backs.
He followed that up with a 239-yard outing on 34 total touches, finding the end zone for the second straight week. His 33.9 points eclipsed his Week 5 performance and helped him to an RB2 finish in fantasy for Week 6. Though he failed to find the end zone in Week 7, his efficient production gives reason to believe in his fantasy outlook going forward.
Chuba Hubbard Fantasy Football Outlook
Following a breakout campaign in 2024, Hubbard entered the season as Carolina’s lead back and managed back-to-back top-10 performances among fantasy running backs in each of the Panthers’ first two games. Since then, Hubbard has failed to eclipse 10.0 points in PPR.
Despite a string of fantasy struggles, Hubbard split carries with Dowdle upon his return, an encouraging sign for owners. Going forward, his volume should present optimism for fantasy owners as the season progresses.
The Final Verdict
Given his explosive performance, Dowdle makes an obvious case to be the lead back in Carolina’s backfield. While both Dowdle and Hubbard are quality backs in a solid run game, the former has produced greater output with the lead role. Dowdle projects to maintain his upper-hand on Hubbard for volume in the rushing attack, as fantasy owners remain optimistic in his ceiling.