CeeDee Lamb Headlines Perfect Fantasy Football DraftKings NFL DFS Showdown Lineup for Thursday Night Football

Week 5 of the 2026 season will kick off with the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Baker Mayfield-less Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. Even in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, building a showdown lineup can be a fun way to increase interest in Thursday’s contest.

Showdown is a single-game DFS contest on DraftKings, where you’ll have a $50,000 salary to select a captain and five flex players to complete your roster. The captain’s salary and points are multiplied by 1.5x, while the flex players’ salaries and points are normal.

Factoring all of that, which players build out a perfect showdown lineup between the Buccaneers and Cowboys?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. DraftKings uses full-PPR scoring in its DFS contests, so keep that in mind when making lineups.

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys ($17,700 Salary)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb (88) stiff arms Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (3) at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CeeDee Lamb scored a season-high 44.3 DraftKings points in Week 4 against the Houston Texans with 17 receptions, 189 receiving yards, and a touchdown. Lamb has now scored 23-plus DraftKings points in three straight starts, and he boasts the third-highest target share (31.9%) among WRs with 100-plus routes run in 2026.

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys ($10,400 Salary)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) drops back to pass against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you’re using Lamb in the captain spot, it makes sense to stack him with Dak Prescott, who has 21-plus DraftKings points in two of his last three starts. The Buccaneers have long been a pass-funnel defense under Todd Bowles, and Prescott is logging the third-most adjusted EPA/play (0.35) and fourth-highest success rate (52.0%) among QBs with 100-plus plays.

Jalon Daniels, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($8,600 Salary)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels (10) throws a touchdown pass against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rostering Jalon Daniels is less about his passing upside and more about the rushing floor he brings against a shaky defense. Along with the Cowboys deploying man coverage at the 10th-highest rate (20.8%), Daniels carried it 8 times for 55 yards in his first NFL start in Week 4 in the absence of Mayfield.

Brandon Aubrey, K, Dallas Cowboys ($5,400 Salary)

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) makes an kicks an extra point against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandon Aubrey has posted 11-plus DraftKings points in three straight outings, and the Cowboys are favored to win at home on Thursday. If Lamb and Prescott are putting Dallas in scoring position often, Aubrey will be busy again in Week 5.

Dallas Cowboys D/ST ($4,800 Salary)

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (92) reacts after a defensive play against the Houston Texans during the first half at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Cowboys’ defense has been a fantasy-friendly unit for offenses this season, this is a perfect get-right spot. At least in theory, the defense should improve as Joey Porter Jr. gets acclimated, and facing an undrafted rookie QB at home favors Dallas.

Ted Hurst III, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($2,800 Salary)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III (17) catches the ball during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buccaneers are expected to be in a negative game script in this matchup, and trying to predict which WR produces in Tampa Bay’s offense is a crapshoot right now. Only Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin have logged more passing-down snaps than Ted Hurst III (116) this season, and his 16.0 yards per reception brings some upside at a low salary.