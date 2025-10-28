Christian McCaffrey And 9 Other Fantasy Football Studs Not To Be Worried About After A Disappointing Week 8
Week 8 of the NFL season brought a number of notable performances, and plenty of disappointing performances. Some of fantasy football’s best players were limited during this weekend’s slate of action, raising concerns as the halfway point of the season approaches. While it’s hard not to panic at this point in the season, fantasy owners should remain confident in their best players. Here are 10 fantasy stars owners shouldn’t be worried about despite disappointing Week 8 performances.
Jordan Mason - Minnesota Vikings
The injury-riddled Minnesota Vikings suffered a blowout loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football. Playing from behind for much of the game, Minnesota struggled to find consistency on the ground, leaving Jordan Mason limited in fantasy. Mason logged just three yards over four carries, raising concerns over his production in Aaron Jones Sr.’s return. Fortunately for Mason’s owners, this outlier matchup doesn’t project to continue down the stretch of the season. Given his leading volume in Minnesota’s backfield, Mason is likely to bounce back over the next few weeks.
Bijan Robinson - Atlanta Falcons
Bijan Robinson was limited to his most quiet performance of the season thus far, managing just yards from scrimmage over 12 total touches in the Atlanta Falcons’ 34-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Falcons offense struggled to find consistency with starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. sidelined, and Robinson paid the price. Fantasy owners won’t be too panicked by his quiet day, though. The star running back enters Week 9 as the NFL’s seventh-leading rusher, giving reason to believe in an immediate bounce-back effort this weekend.
Rico Dowdle - Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers endured one of their worst losses of the season at the hands of the Buffalo Bills in Bryce Young’s absence. With their star quarterback sidelined, Carolina’s offense struggled. Breakout running back Rico Dowdle was held under 70 yards on the ground for the first time since Week 4 and the Panthers managed just nine points for the week. Dowdle’s efficiency has offered immense encouragement for fantasy owners and the back’s consistent volume offers a safe floor, given his 5.7 yards per carry average this year.
Christian McCaffrey - San Francisco 49ers
The under-manned San Francisco 49ers entered Week 8 unprepared for a matchup versus the Houston Texans defense. Star running back Christian McCaffrey was bracketed to his worst fantasy performance of the season so far, managing a season-low 9.8 points among PPR leagues. San Francisco’s leading rusher and receiver posted just 68 yards from scrimmage versus one of the NFL’s best defensive units. The MVP candidate sees league-leading volume and will more than likely rebound versus the New York Giants in Week 9.
Wan’Dale Robinson - New York Giants
Wan’Dale Robinson has taken over the WR1 job in the Giants’ offense following a season-ending injury to star wide receiver Malik Nabers. The breakout wideout is on pace for a career year, continuing a steady trend of progression over each of his first four seasons in the NFL. Robinson was limited in a Week 8 matchup that featured a momentum-halting injury to rookie running back Cam Skattebo. New York was unable to recapture momentum as Robinson posted just three catches for 48 yards. His cemented role as the leading wideout in New York’s offense presents reason to believe in a quick bounce back.
Quinshon Judkins - Cleveland Browns
Following a three-touchdown effort in Week 7, Cleveland Browns rookie running back was held in check to the tune of 19 yards over nine carries in the team’s 32-13 blowout loss at the hands of the New England Patriots. The Ohio State rookie has been one of the few bright spots for Cleveland’s offense so far this season and enters Week 9 among the NFL’s top-15 rushers with 486 yards and five touchdowns on the ground over 118 carries this season. His explosive production and consistent volume should be encouraging signs for fantasy owners entering the team’s bye week.
Emeka Egbuka - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Emeka Egbuka has faced his share of struggles while he and the remainder of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ receiving corps have dealt with injuries over the past several weeks. The Ohio State rookie opened the season with five touchdowns over his first five games, but hasn’t found the end zone since Week 5. As Tampa Bay’s passing attack returns to form over the next few weeks, so will Egbuka’s significant fantasy production.
Tyler Warren - Indianapolis Colts
Tyler Warren has been one of the top tight ends in the NFL through the first eight games of his NFL career. The Penn State product opened the season with 14.0-point efforts in five of his first seven games, but was limited behind an explosive effort from star running back Jonathan Taylor. As teams work to stack the box to slow down Indianapolis’ MVP candidate, Warren will continue to find open looks in an efficient Colts passing attack. The star rookie enters Week 9 averaging 13.9 points per week among PPR leagues.
Jake Ferguson - Dallas Cowboys
Jake Ferguson raised red flags in the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 8 loss to the Denver Broncos. The highly touted Broncos defense kept Ferguson out of the end zone for the first time since Sep. 28 and the star tight end finished the game without a catch for the first time this season. Ferguson remains one of the best tight ends in the NFL despite his Week 8 struggles. Even though he’s forced to split targets with the likes of George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, fantasy owners should remain optimistic in fantasy’s TE1 for the first eight weeks of the season.
Jaylen Warren - Pittsburgh Steelers
Expectations were high for Jaylen Warren coming off a season-high 127-yard performance versus the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ lead back managed a solid 62 yards on the ground versus the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, but was held to just 9.3 PPR points in fantasy. His scoring marked his second-fewest points in a game this season, but his previous production presents reason for optimism going forward.