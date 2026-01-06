Cooper Flagg, Darius Garland, And 3 Other Underdog NBA Props for (Tuesday, 1/6)

There is another loaded slate of games on Jan. 6 for the NBA. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for all the games.

Paolo Banchero Under 26.5 Points

Jan 4, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Kia Center. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Forward for the Orlando Magic, Paolo Banchero has been hooping of late and scoring in bunches. In his last three games, he has had over 26.5 points in every contest. With him playing one of the worst teams in the NBA, the Washington Wizards, this streak should get snapped.

On FanDuel, the Magic are currently -7 point favorites. The Wizards have also notably lost two of their last four games by double digits. All that being said, with this game having the potential of getting out of hand, that could lead to reduced minutes for the Magic's star, making the under on Banchero’s 26.5 point line is the right play. With this playing a factor, even if this game ends up being competitive, there is still a good chance Bachchero will not hit the over on this prop. Before his three-game span of having 27 or more points, he had six consecutive games where he had fewer points than the total.

Darius Garland Over 32.5 Points+Assists

Dec 29, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) dribbles in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

With Donovan Mitchell out with rest, the usage of Darius Garland against the Indiana Pacers should skyrocket. This should allow Garland to put up some big stats, including points and assists. In his last three games, he has averaged a combined total of the two stats of 24.3. Going against the Pacers, who are allowing the fourth most points in the NBA over their last three games, Garland should be able to cover the over on his 32.5 points+assists player prop.

Norman Powell Over 23.5 Points

Dec 27, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second half at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Norman Powell, in his first year with the Miami Heat, has been sensational. He has been scoring the ball especially well as of late. In his last three games has had two games with 30 or more points. The one game he did not play in this span was against his Tuesday opponent, the Minnesota Timberwolves. A large reason for him not getting to 30 points is because of reduced minutes, due to he getting a slight injury in the contest. Despite that, he still scored effectively, getting 21 points in just 25 minutes of play.

In showing he could score effectively against Minnesota, running this matchup back, with increased minutes, Powell should be able to score 25 points.

Cooper Flagg Over 11.5 Rebounds+Assists

Jan 1, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) controls the ball in front of Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) during the game between the Mavericks and the 76ers at American Airlines Center. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dallas Mavericks Cooper Flagg should be in store for another good performance on Tuesday. The rookie out of Duke has been showing why he was “the guy” NBA GMs saw as the clear number one overall pick with his play in the month of December and up till now. He has been scoring the ball at a good clip and has been making an impact in both rebounding and assisting.

In Flagg’s last 10 games, he has covered the over on his assist+rebounds prop at 11.5 seven times. There is no reason he should be able to cover the over again, against the Sacramento Kings. In a game earlier this season, Flagg narrowly hit the under on this prop with a combined 11 rebounds and assists.

Russell Westbrook Over 27.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Jan 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) dribbles the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Amidst the Kings’ struggles in the 2025-2026 season, former MVP Russell Westbrook has been solid for Sacramento. His play that produced triple-doubles every night is still there in flashes. In his past 10 games, he has covered the over on his 27.5 points+rebounds+assist prop for Tuesday six times. One of these games came against the Mavericks, who are Westbrook’s opponent on Tuesday.

With Westbrook having good momentum going into the game, covering the over on this prop in his last two contests, this is a good prop to take.

