Cooper Flagg, Draymond Green, and 3 Other Underdog Props For Mavericks vs. Warriors

A featured game on Peacock for this Monday’s NBA slate will be between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the matchup.

Cooper Flagg Over 12.5 Rebounds+Assists

Mar 21, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) celebrates during the first quarter against the LA Clippers at the American Airlines Center. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Cooper Flagg’s impressive rookie campaign has continued in his last five games. Over the following span, he has had 13 or more assists + rebounds four times. This trend should continue against the Warriors.

Flagg, in his last game against Golden State this season, covered the over on his 12.5 rebounds+assists prop line for Monday, logging 11 rebounds and two assists. This, combined with his recent hit rate on the over on this prop, is enough to take it on Monday.

De’Anthony Melton Over 15.5 Points

Mar 21, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Golden State Warriors guard De'anthony Melton (8) drives to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With Stephen Curry still not available for the Warriors, combo guard De’Anthony Melton should be in store for a big scoring game against the Mavericks.

In Melton’s last three games, he has had 20 or more points twice. Also, in Melton’s last two games against Dallas this season, he has had 16 or more points in both contests. In the more recent of the two, he dropped 22 points against them. The Mavericks, over their last three games, have also been the worst defensive team in the NBA. Over this stretch, they are allowing the most PPG in the NBA, 134.0.

Marvin Bagley Under 7.5 Rebounds

Feb 26, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Marvin Bagley III (35) walks back on the court during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Big man Marvin Bagley has been a solid addition for the Mavericks. He has provided good paint scoring production and has been solid in rebounding the ball. However, with that, his under on his rebounding line at 7.5 is the correct side of the prop to take for him on Monday.

Bagley, in his last five games, has had under eight boards four times. This includes his latest game against the Los Angeles Clippers, where he had seven boards in the most minutes he has played in the five contests, 25 minutes. The Warriors are a slightly below-average team in allowing rebounds, giving up the 16th most per game in the NBA this season. Bagley’s recent low hit rate against the Warriors is enough to warrant taking his rebounding under on Monday night.

Draymond Green Under 5.5 Assists

Mar 21, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts to a call against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Draymond Green should generate a ton of assists against the Mavericks on Monday night.

Dallas this season is allowing the fourth most assists per game in the NBA, 28.2. They have been even worse in preventing assists recently. In their last three games, they are allowing the third-most assists per game in the NBA, 33.3.

Klay Thompson Under 2.5 Made 3-Pointers

Mar 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts after making a three-point basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

There is no doubt, wing for the Mavericks, Klay Thompson, is going to play with a little extra juice on Monday, going up against his former team. But even with this, his under on 2.5 made 3-pointers against the Warriors is the correct play to take.

Golden State, this season, is allowing the seventh fewest made 3-pointers per game this season, 12.6. Also, Thompson, in his last two games against Golden State, has had fewer than three made 3-pointers.

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