Cooper Flagg, Jalen Green, and 3 Other Underdog Player Props for Suns vs. Mavericks

The last game of this Wednesday’s NBA slate will be between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the matchup.

Cooper Flagg Over 26.5 Points

Apr 5, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) reacts after scoring against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at American Airlines Center. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Cooper Flagg seems bound to be an NBA superstar. As of late, he has put forth some of the better scoring performances the NBA has seen this season, scoring 27 or more points in two of his past three games. The two games he covered his over on his Wednesday scoring prop of 26.5 points; he dropped 45 and 51 points. He may not be in for this type of scoring production against the Suns, but he should certainly have a big enough game to cover the over on his points prop.

The Suns, in their last three games, are tied with the Chicago Bulls for allowing the 11th-most PPG in the NBA over that stretch, at 118.0. This is noticeably larger than their PPG average on the season, at 111.4. Flagg will go against their recent subpar defensive form while also covering the over on his points prop the last time he played Phoenix, scoring 27 points.

Jalen Green Over 19.5 Points

Apr 2, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) reacts to a foul call during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

While th Suns have been playing at a below-league-average defensive level recently, the Mavericks have been playing at one the whole season. They are allowing the eighth most PPG this season, 119.4 PPG, and over their last three games, they are giving up, on average, 126.7 PPG. With the Mavericks' poor defense, Phoenix guard Jalen Green should be able to score at least 20 points on Wednesday night.

In Green’s last three games, he has had 20 or more points two times, dropping 25 each time he covered the over on his scoring prop. He also played the Mavericks one time this season and scored 20 points

Dillon Brooks Over 3.5 Rebounds

Apr 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) celebrates after scoring against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Since returning from injury, Dillon Brooks' scoring has been a bit shaky. With that, despite the Mavericks having a bad defense, his scoring prop in general should be avoided. However, an over on one of his props that looks like a great play for the matchup against Dallas is his 3.5 rebounding line.

The Mavericks this season are allowing the fifth most rebounds per game, 55.1. Also, in Brooks' last game against Dallas, he covered the over on this prop, securing four rebounds.

Devin Booker Over 6.5 Assists

Apr 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) looks to pass the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

If the two teams can stay fairly close, and Booker’s average playing time does not shrink, he should have no problem getting at least seven assists against Dallas.

The Mavericks this season are allowing the fourth-most assists per game in the NBA, 28.4. In Booker’s last four games, he has had seven or more assists twice. Against the Mavericks this season in two games, Booker has had seven or more assists one time. The one time he did not, he barely missed hitting the over, recording six assists.

Jordan Goodwin Over 9.5 Points

Mar 30, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (23) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

With the Mavericks' level of defense, many other Suns players, other than just Jalen Green, should excel. That includes guard Jordan Goodwin.

In Goodwin’s last two games, he has hit the over on his scoring prop line at 9.5 points both times. Also, in two games against Dallas this season, Goodwin has had 10 or more points one time. The time he did not hit the over on his prop, he scored eight points.

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