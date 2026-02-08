Cooper Kupp, Drake Maye, And 3 Other PrizePicks Props for Patriots vs. Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots will battle it out on Sunday in a much-anticipated Super Bowl matchup. Here are five of the best player props for the game on PrizePicks.

Rhamondre Stevenson Over 50.5 Rushing Yards

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) moves with the ball in the first quarter in an AFC Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

RB1 for the Patriots, Rhamondre Stevenson, has been utilized heavily in the postseason. In all three playoff games, he has had 10 or more carries, a feat in the regular season he achieved only five times in 14 games. In his last two games, he has especially been tasked with a heavy workload, combining for 41 carries–25 against the Denver Broncos and 16 against the Houston Texans. In both of these games, he covered the over on his Sunday 50.5 rushing yard prop with ease, and he should do the same against Seattle.

Seattle this season is allowing the third-fewest rushing yards per game. And while this, in hindsight, makes taking Stevenson’s over seem daunting, he has shown to play well against tough defenses. Both Denver and Houston, teams that Stevenson had over 50.5 rushing yards against, rank inside the top five in the NFL for fewest rushing yards allowed.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Under 10 Targets

Feb 5, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Recently announced NFL Offensive Player of the Year, Jaxon Smith-Nijigba, should be in store for a small share of targets in the Super Bowl.

Smith-Njigba will be going up against one of the best secondaries this season in the NFL when playing the Patriots. They are allowing the eighth fewest passing yards per game in the NFL this season. Smith-Njigba has had 10 or more targets just one time in the three games he has played against teams that rank inside the top 10 for fewest passing yards allowed this season. Also, in their last three playoff games, the Patriots have not allowed any WR to have 10 or more targets.

Cooper Kupp Over 3 Receptions

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) leaves the field after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Veteran WR2 Cooper Kupp has been leaned on in big moments for Seattle, including in the NFC Championship, where he made a seven-yard catch late in the fourth quarter that had heavy implications on the outcome of the game. Moments like these are likely to pop up again on Sunday, and with Kupps’s overall poise and experience in already playing in a Super Bowl, he should be more involved than usual in this matchup. Thus making his over on receptions at three look like a great prop to take.

Kupp has had four or more receptions in both postseason games this season.

Jason Myers Over 1.5 FG Made

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks place kicker Jason Myers (5) kicks a field goal against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Kicker for the Seahawks in this Super Bowl matchup should lace two or more kicks through the uprights. This season, including the playoffs, he has made two or more FGs in 14 of 19 games. In all of these games, he has yet to have back-to-back games with under two FGs. He is currently coming off a game where he just made one FG against the Los Angeles Rams.

Drake Maye Over 6.5 Rush Attempts

Feb 2, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) speaks to media during Opening Night for Super Bowl LX at San Jose Convention Center. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

QB for the Patriots, Drake Maye, should opt to use his legs a good amount in this matchup. The Seahawks bring one of the better passing defenses, and are top 10 in the NFL in sacks per game. These two things should lead Maye to have to create on his own, and he has not been shy to do so this postseason.

In two out of three playoff games, May has had 10 or more rushes.

More NFL Fantasy News On SI