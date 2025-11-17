Cowboys vs. Raiders DraftKings Showdown QB Strategy: Geno Smith vs. Dak Prescott
Elite running backs continue to be the winning theme in DraftKings Millionaire Maker. Christian McCaffrey and Bijan Robinson combined to score 68.40 fantasy points, rewarding their investors with almost 4X floor of the gate. The other side of the 49ers’ game produced a great four-player stack (112.48 – 6.5X outcome), creating a million-dollar win for DPac2.
His only miss was RB Aaron Jones (11.10 fantasy points). Both his backend fillers at WR3 (Tetairoa McMillan – 36.00) and Defense (21.00) were on a low percentage of rosters (2.7% and 2.9% respectively), while proving to be winning edges. DPac2 won by 1.30 fantasy points over this roster:
On Monday night, the Cowboys (3-5-1) travel to Las Vegas (2-7) to try to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Dallas is 1-4 on the road with a two-game losing streak. The Raiders somehow defeated the Patriots on the road in Week 1, only to lose seven of the next eight matchups. The Bears, Jaguars, and Broncos beat Las Vegas by 1, 1, and 3 points.
DraftKings has Dallas favored by 3.5 points while expecting a high scoring game (over/under – 50.5)/
Week 11 MNF Quarterback Fantasy Football Projections
Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders (DK: $8,800)
Despite completing 66.7% of his passes this year, Smith has been losing fantasy quarterback in all but two of his starts (289/3 and 284/4). He’s passed for under 200 yards in five matchups (180/0, 117/2, 174/1, 67/0, and 143/0) while delivering more interceptions (12) than touchdown passes (11). His best three passing days have come with Brock Bowers in the starting lineup.
The Cowboys have the worst quarterback defense (250.70 fantasy points) in four-point passing touchdown leagues. They’ve allowed 25 touches, with QBs gaining 7.6 yards per pass attempt.
- Jalen Hurts (214 combined yards with two touchdowns)
- Russell Wilson (473 combined yards with three touchdowns)
- Caleb Williams (310 combined yards with four touchdowns)
- Jordan Love (365 combined yards with three touchdowns)
- Justin Fields (309 combined yards with two touchdowns)
- Bryce Young (199/3)
- Jayden Daniels (191 combined yards with two touchdowns)
- Bo Nix (247/1)
- Jacoby Brissett (265 combined yards with two touchdowns)
Based on his matchup and salary, Smith had a good chance at hitting the showdown ticket tonight, especially if Brock Bowers has a good game. I have him projected to gain 253 combined yards with two touchdowns, leading to a potential 2X floor.
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (DK: $10,400)
Based on receiving firepower, Prescott should have the quarterback edge in this matchup. He has a history of being a better player at home than on the road, highlighted by the Cowboys' scoring success in Dallas (40, 40, 44, and 17), compared to on the road (20, 13, 37, 30, and 24). Prescott scored over 25.00 fantasy points on five (26.75, 34.15, 30.65, 25.05, and 25.90) of his eight starts, but only twice with CeeDee Lamb on the field.
The Raiders will give up a high catch rate (66.4%) to receivers, with quarterbacks scoring 15 touchdowns (12 passing and three rushing). They sit 14th in defending quarterbacks (182.75 fantasy points).
- Drake Maye (298 combined yards with one touchdown)
- Justin Herbert (273 combined yards with two touchdowns)
- Marcus Mariota (247 combined yards with two touchdowns)
- Caleb Williams (212/1)
- Daniel Jones (212/2)
- Cam Ward (222/1)
- Patrick Mahomes (314 combined yards with three touchdowns)
- Trevor Lawrence (244 combined yards with two touchdowns)
- Bo Nix (150/1)
Based on previous quarterback stats, Prescott should pass for two touchdowns in this matchup. The Raiders’ pass defense is better than their record shows. If Las Vegas scores more than 20 points, Dallas should attempt more than 40 passes, helping Prescott’s ability to post a more impactful day. I have to believe he’ll be a top-four scoring player on this showdown slate, with one of his receivers having success.