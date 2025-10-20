David Montgomery, Sean Tucker, and 3 Other Underdog Props For Lions vs. Buccaneers
Concluding another round of NFL games will be two bouts on Monday night, with the first of the two being between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Detroit Lions. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy in the game.
Baker Mayfield Over 246.5 Passing Yards
Baker Mayfield has had 247 or more passing yards in his last three games, and he will likely have his full display of pass-catching weapons to do it again. Adam Schefter reported that WR Mike Evans is likely to play, being listed as questionable, and Emeka Egubuka has a real chance to play Monday night, also being listed as questionable.
Mayfield’s arm will certainly be needed, as the Lions have a solid rush defense–ranking 11th in fewest yards allowed per game. Their pass defense is slightly worse off, as they allow the 17th fewest passing yards per game in the NFL.
Rachaad White Over 20.5 Receiving Yards
RB for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rachaad White, has been a pass-catching threat since he came into the NFL, and that will continue to be true against the Detroit Lions. White, in his first two games of the season, had a combined three receiving yards on three catches. In his last three games, he has had an increased role with RB1 Bucky Irving getting hurt. White has averaged 23.3 receiving yards per game and 3.7 receptions per game. The Lions, in their last four games, have allowed an opposing RB 21 or more receiving yards in three games.
David Montgomery Under 10.5 Rush Attempts
Detroit Lions RB2 David Montgomery has had 11 or more rushes in three out of five games this season. The two times he did not were against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns. Against the Chiefs, the game script just opted for no run game as they trailed much of the game. Against the Browns, they had the game script for running the ball, winning 34-10. Montgomery was just inefficient against their good run defense.
A thing the Buccaneers defense has in common with the Browns is that they rank inside the top five in fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the NFL. This feels like a spot where Montgomery’s services will be used less, based on how good the Buccaneers have been at stopping the run. His under 10.5 rushing attempts is definitely the way to go.
Sean Tucker Over 3.5 Rush Attempts
With RB1 Bucky Irving out, Rachaad White has been the main feature back in Tampa Bay’s backfield. In the last couple of weeks, but RB Sean Tucker has also carved out a role in the backfield. In week five, he had three carries for three yards. In the most recent week, in week six, against the San Francisco 49ers, Tucker got six carries for 25 yards and a touchdown.
With Tucker coming off a positive outing and his volume continually ticking up, his over 3.5 rush attempts prop is a great one to take on Monday night.
Jared Goff Under 261.5 Passing Yards
Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff’s passing yard prop feels way too high at 261.5 yards. In his past four games, he has not hit the over on this line once. During that stretch, he has averaged 207.8 yards per game. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten in a number of high-scoring shootout games this season, so it feels like this is why Goff’s prop is so high. Despite that, with Goff’s numbers this season, his under is the play.