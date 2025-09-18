De’Von Achane, Josh Allen, and 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Bills vs. Dolphins
The 0-2 Miami Dolphins will travel to take on the 2-0 Buffalo Bills for week three’s Thursday night contest. Here are five of the best player props in the matchup on Underdog Fantasy.
Jaylen Waddle Under 51.5 Receiving Yards
Jaylen Waddle is coming off his best performance of his two performances so far in the 2025 NFL season, but he will be entering a not-ideal matchup against the Buffalo Bills. So far this season, Buffalo has allowed the fewest passing yards of anyone in the NFL. Last week, the New York Jets threw for a total of 83 yards against them.
On top of that, Waddle has recently struggled against the Bills. In his last three games against them, he has not surpassed his Thursday night total of 51.5 yards receiving one time. In his most recent game against them, he recorded two receptions for -4 yards. With this, his under feels like a great pick for Thursday night.
Khalil Shakir Over 42.5 Receiving Yards
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir only caught one pass for 12 yards. The way the game played out did not really call for any passing. So despite his underwhelming performance, against the Dolphins in his career, Shakir has played well. In his last three games against Miami, he has hit the over on 42.5 receiving yards every time. This includes a 105-yard performance.
Josh Allen Over 1.5 Pass TDs
Josh Allen is coming off a zero touchdown pass performance against the Jets. It feels like against the Dolphins he will find a way to pitch up an MVP level performance following a down game stats wise, especially with how he has played against them in his career.
In 14 career games against Miami, Allen has thrown fewer than two touchdown passes in only one game. The over on Allen’s 1.5 TD pass line on Underdog Fantasy is the obvious choice for Thursday’s matchup.
Tua Tagovailoa Over 0.5 Interceptions
Don’t overthink it. In a similar trend, like Waddle, Tua Tagovailoa struggles against the Bills. He is 1-8 against them all-time. In thes games he has has thrown a pick in four out of eight games, but has thrown a total of 10 interceptions in those games. Given how well the Bills have performed so far and how poorly the Dolphins have done, if Miami gets behind early, they will have no choice but to throw the ball. Tagovailoa, in each game this year, has thrown an INT.
The over 0.5 interception prop feels free.
De’Von Achane Over 5.5 Receptions
Running back De’Von Achane may get a lot of looks on some short passes with Buffalo having an impressive secondary so far in 2025. In last week's contest against the New England Patriots, Achane was used heavily in the pass game, getting 10 targets and eight receptions. In his last two appearances against the Bills, he has hit the over on his Thursday night 5.5 reception prop line, getting eight and seven catches. His over on his 5.5 line with this in mind, looks to be the right play.