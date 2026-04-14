Devin Booker, Scoot Henderson, and 3 Other Underdog Props For Suns vs. Trail Blazers

The second of two NBA play-in games this Tuesday will feature a matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Portland Trail Blazers. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the matchup.

Devin Booker Under 26.5 Points

Apr 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives to the basket against Houston Rockets guard Josh Okogie (20) in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Devin Booker, despite his recent scoring success, should have under 27 points on Tuesday against the Trail Blazers. In his last three games, Booker has had 30 or more points every single game.

The Trail Blazers, as the season has gone on, have only gotten better defensively. In their last three games, they have been playing especially well, allowing just 106.3 PPG. This ranks as the fifth-lowest average of any NBA team during the following stretch. Booker also, in the lone game he has played against Portland, had under 27 points, scoring 19 points.

Donovan Clingan Over 12.5 Rebounds

Apr 10, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan (23) reacts after scoring against the LA Clippers during the first half at Moda Center. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Center for Portland, Donovan Clingan, should be able to dominate the glass against Phoenix. In his last four games, he has just covered the over on his 12.5 rebound line one time. The three times he hit the under, he had double-digit rebounds every time. With the game on Tuesday being a play-in game, Clingan should see more minutes than his season average of 27.2, thus increasing the chance of him getting at least 13 rebounds.

Clingan, in his last two games against the Suns, had 13 or more rebounds each time, grabbing 15 and 13 boards.

Scoot Henderson Under 12.5 Points

Apr 12, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) dribbles the ball during the first half against Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter (22) at Moda Center. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Guard for the Trail Blazers, Scoot Henderson, looks likely to hit the under on his 13.5 points prop line. This comes despite Henderson covering the over on this prop line in four of his past five games.

Henderson will likely struggle to score given the strength of the Suns' defense. On the season, they are allowing the sixth-fewest PPG in the NBA, 111.1. In their last three games, they are giving up even fewer points, allowing just 103.7 PPG. Also in the lone game Henderson has played against the Suns this season, he hit the under on this prop for Tuesday, scoring 11 points.

Collin Gillespie Over 2.5 Assists

Mar 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Guard for the Suns, Collin Gillespie should be able top cover the over on his assist prop line at 2.5.

Gillespie, in his last five games, has had three or more assists in three games. Against the Blazers, he has had great success in generating assists. In three games against them this season, he covered the over on his Tuesday assists prop line every time. This includes a contest where he logged 10 assists against them.

Jrue Holiday Under 2.5 Made 3-Pointers

Mar 31, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday (5) reacts against the LA Clippers in the second half at Intuit Dome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Guard for the Trail Blazers, Jrue Holiday, had an impressive stretch of games in shooting from distance recently. At one point, he had seven straight games with three or more makes from deep. But as of late, Holiday’s perimeter shooting promise has died down, as he has made two or fewer 3-pointers in his last three games.

Holiday should continue on this trek of hitting the under on his 2.5 made 3-pointers prop on Tuesday. The Suns this season are one of the best teams at defending the perimeter. They are allowing the fourth fewest made 3-pointers per game in the NBA, 12.2.

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