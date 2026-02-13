Connor Zilisch and Michael McDowell Highlight DFS Value Picks for Daytona 500

This is where it gets even more fun. The Daytona 500 is a couple of days away. Naturally, there is a value tier of sorts. Also, stay tuned for the bargain basement swings. Some likely will question why Chase Briscoe is not here. Briscoe, frankly, is a dominator priced like a value. We get it! However, he is more the former than the latter.

Anyhow, past results play a role at the Daytona 500. Seeing what transpired the last year or three paints a picture albeit an incomplete one. At Fantasy On Si, we advise to check the weather too. Hour by hour forecasts are available on Premium weather sites for Daytona. Be aware of shifts come say Saturday afternoon or night.

Let us drive into this quickly!

Connor Zilisch - Trackhouse Racing ($7,400 DraftKings, $6,500 FanDuel)

Okay, let us see how much trouble can we get into here. The stud from the Xfinity series last year won 11 races and showed he can race anywhere from road to short track to yes, superspeedways. The likely Rookie of the Year will get plenty of opportunities to show his mettle on the big circuit this season.

Zilisch starts 32nd on Sunday which makes him a point differential magnet already. His one race at a drafting track in 2025 ended up in a near Top 10 result (11th). At the Atlanta race, he started 36th. Yes, it is a small sample size and not Daytona. However, this is about taking risks. If one wants to try and play this safer, that answer is not Carson Hocevar.

For as much as Hocevar could contend, his propensity to crash much like a Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is frightening. Again, the Daytona 500 is its own animal. Play on, players!

Michael McDowell - Spire Motorsports ($6,600 DraftKings, $4,800 FanDuel)

Michael McDowell went from driving a Ford with Front Row Motorsports to a Chevy for Spire. McDowell on drafting tracks is always fun. He can drive whether on a road course or superspeedway. He will start 10th which is not the best. However, if he can run enough laps out front and maybe set some fastest laps, we may be on to something.

Again, even in the Chevy last year, McDowell showed he can lead some laps and set several fast laps along the way at Daytona. Having laps and a year under the belt can only help here.

🏁 Duel Race #2 – Top 10 Finishers



Chase Elliott takes the win in Duel #2 at Daytona.



Top 10 Finishers:



1️⃣ Chase Elliott

2️⃣ Carson Hocevar

3️⃣ Kyle Larson

4️⃣ Michael McDowell

5️⃣ Christopher Bell

6️⃣ Josh Berry

7️⃣ Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

8️⃣ Todd Gilliland

9️⃣ Ty Gibbs

🔟 Denny Hamlin pic.twitter.com/IDASod0Hc9 — RCW Sports (@RoCoWXSports) February 13, 2026

There are questions as to whether McDowell has the speed to contend. Carson Hocevar believes the Spire car can. If one thinks this is more of a coin flip than the Chevy may be worth the risk at least here.

Daniel Suarez - Spire Motorsports ($6,700 DraftKings, $5,800 FanDuel)

The Spire Triangle is a fun one. Suarez will start 15th on Sunday and if one likes the premise that maybe Spire can surprise on late speed, he is at least worth a look. This is especially if one gets worried about usual suspects like Stenhouse Jr., Todd Gilliland, etc.

Suarez ran well enough in both Daytona races for Trackhouse last year (13th at the 500 then 2nd later). Again, this boils down to late race speed and the thinking is positionally Spire can run well if they stay out of trouble long enough. That is the danger with such picks. With Corey LaJoie out now, the hope is that a couple of these mid-range drivers can stay up enough in the field.

Just wait until one sees the bargain basement specials.

