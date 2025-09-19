NFL DFS Week 3 Cash Game Plays On DraftKings & FanDuel Featuring Daniel Jones
Week 3 is here, and with it comes another chance to build winning DFS cash lineups. Each week, it's important to remember that in cash games, we're looking for safety and consistency. You don’t need to outscore thousands of lineups. You just need to beat about half the field. That means focusing on volume, steady usage, and reliable floors rather than chasing fantastical ceiling outcomes. Let’s break down the best plays and even some stacks for the Sunday slate on DraftKings and FanDuel.
Cash Games (50/50s, double-ups, head-to-heads): Prioritize safe, high-floor plays. GPPs (tournaments): Chase upside with riskier stacks and low-owned players. This article is strictly about cash game plays, the reliable building blocks for Week 3.
Quarterback Plays
Daniel Jones (Colts)
Jones has started the season with efficient passing and sneaky rushing upside. He's up against a Titans defense that hasn't been that great on the ground or through the air. Jones gives us a solid floor at a mid-range salary.
Dak Prescott (Cowboys)
The Bears’ defense has struggled against quarterbacks, making Prescott a safe pick to go for 200+ yards and multiple touchdowns. He isn’t as exciting as he used to be, but he offers consistency at a reasonable price.
Running Back Core
Jonathan Taylor (Colts)
Taylor is leading the league in rushing through two weeks and is up against a Titans defense that's pretty beat up. A high-volume workload is a given, making him the safest RB play of the slate.
Javonte Williams (Cowboys)
The volume is there, and the matchup against the Bears gives us hope that Williams will be efficient. Williams is priced nicely in the mid-tier and gives you salary flexibility without the sacrifice.
Wide Receiver Targets
Rome Odunze (Bears)
Odunze has quickly become a top target in Chicago’s passing game. The Cowboys may push the Bears into throwing more, which only solidifies his high target share. At his current salary, he’s an easy value lock for cash DFS games.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seahawks)
Seattle continues to give Smith-Njigba meaningful volume. Against New Orleans, he should see enough short-to-intermediate targets to rack up catches and provide enough safety if you want to get a little wild elsewhere.
Tight End Picks
Juwan Johnson (Saints)
Johnson has carved out a strong role in the red zone and has an affordable salary across both sites. He’s a tight end pick that won’t sink your lineup, which is all you want in cash DFS games. Keep an eye on his designation, though. He's been questionable with an injury all week.
Pat Freiermuth (Steelers)
If you want to pay up slightly, Freiermuth offers reliable volume and targets with plenty of air yards. He’s a steady option if Johnson doesn’t fit your build or if Johnson is out.
Cash Game Stacks
Stacks aren’t just for tournaments. In cash, they can lock in correlated usage and minimize risk.
Daniel Jones + Jonathan Taylor (Colts)
If Indianapolis scores, it’s almost certainly through one of these two. You capture nearly all their offensive production in one stack.
Dak Prescott + CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys)
Prescott’s steady QB2 floor pairs with Lamb’s WR1 target volume. Safe, consistent, and easy to build around.
Javonte Williams + Cowboys Defense
The classic RB/DEF pairing. If Dallas controls the game, Williams gets volume, and the defense benefits from a pass-heavy Bears script.
Keep it simple in your Week 3 NFL DFS cash games. Build around Jonathan Taylor’s volume, get safe usage from guys like Odunze and Smith-Njigba, and don’t overthink at quarterback. Cash is about avoiding too much risk. Let everyone else chase the upside in GPP tournaments.