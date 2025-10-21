DK Metcalf And 9 Other Fantasy Football Studs Not To Be Worried About After Disappointing Week 7 Performances
Week 7 of the NFL season brought a plethora of disappointing performances from some of the NFL’s biggest stars. Entering the new week, some of fantasy football’s best players could have elevated concerns following lackluster outings from the previous week. Fantasy owners should remain optimistic, though, as top players begin to hit their stride near the halfway point of the season.
DK Metcalf - Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to pull out a narrow win over the CIncinnati Bengals, suffering a 33-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Star wideout DK Metcalf struggled versus Cincinnati’s secondary, hauling in three of his five targets. Metcalf managed to rack up 50 yards, but took a back seat to the likes of tight end Pat Friermuth, who led the team in targets, receptions and yards.
Entering Week 8, Metcalf is likely to post an immediate bounce-back showing versus the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. The Steelers wideout leads the team in receiving and is cemented as the team’s feature offensive weapon.
Kyren Williams - Los Angeles Rams
Despite a win, Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams was unable to produce significant fantasy output. The star back posted a season-low 8.5 points among PPR leagues, failing to eclipse 10.0 points for the first time this season. Coming off a quiet performance, Williams should bounce back as soon as Week 8.
A stout Rams squad will take on the New Orleans Saints in a favorable matchup for the star running back. Williams is likely to revert to his previous trends of production as displayed earlier in the season.
Ashton Jeanty - Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders endured the most lopsided loss of the Week 7 slate, suffering a 31-0 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs. Rookie sensation Ashton Jeanty struggled in the loss, posting just 34 yards from scrimmage on seven total touches. Jeanty’s volume and production could cast doubt from fantasy owners coming off one of the worst offensive performances of any team this season.
Given his previous upward trend of both volume and production, Jeanty is likely to bounce back over the coming weeks. The rookie back will rebound soon, just one game removed from a three-game stretch with 15.0 PPR points or more, including an RB1 finish in Week 4.
Tetairoa McMilan - Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers managed their third consecutive win despite an injury to starting quarterback Bryce Young. Rookie receiver Tetairoa McMillan, the team’s leading receiver entering Week 8, managed just three catches for 33 yards on five targets, all of which marked season-lows.
With Young set to miss Week 8 due to a high ankle sprain, McMillan will serve as a reliable target for veteran backup Andy Dalton. The star wideout will likely see immense volume versus the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Rome Odunze - Chicago Bears
Following a fast start to the season, rookie receiver Rome Odunze has recorded quiet performances over the past two weeks. In Week 7, Odunze struggled due to inefficient quarterback play. Odunze mustered just two receptions for 31 yards despite six targets on the day.
Still, Odunze is entering Week 8 as Chicago’s leading wideout and should manage solid production to rebound from a lackluster showing last week. He’s likely to see plenty of opportunities versus an inconsistent Baltimore Ravens defense this weekend.
J.K. Dobbins - Denver Broncos
Despite a historic comeback win for the Denver Broncos, running back J.K. Dobbins was limited to a quiet fantasy performance for the second straight week versus the New York Giants in Week 7. Dobbins, who managed a solid 81 yards on the ground, was held to one reception in the passing game and posted just 9.0 PPR points.
Looking to manage a comeback, Denver relied heavily on the efforts of quarterback Bo Nix, who accounted for each of Denver’s four touchdowns in the win. Going forward, Dobbins will likely revert to his previous string of production, managing five straight performances with 11.5 or more points to open the season.
Marvin Harrison Jr. - Arizona Cardinals
Marvin Harrison Jr. has been limited to consecutive quiet performances over the past two games, as starting quarterback Kyler Murray navigates a foot injury. In his absence, Harrison was limited to just two catches for 58 yards, managing just a pair of receptions in each of the last two matchups.
Entering Arizona’s Week 8 bye, Harrison, like the remainder of Arizona’s organization, will hope for Murray’s return. The star wideout’s floor is elevated due to his volume, setting the table for a bounce back in Week 9.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders breakout rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt struggled during the team’s Week 7 divisional loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Merritt was limited to just 33 yards on 13 carries, posting inefficient production two weeks removed from a 27.0-PPR point outing in Week 5. The rookie isn’t entirely to blame for his woes, though.
The Commanders’ offense struggled mightily following an injury to star quarterback Jayden Daniels. With Daniels’ status up in the air for Week 8, Washington could lean on its rushing attack, headlined by Merritt, versus the Chiefs this weekend.
Drake London - Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons suffered their first loss since Week 3 at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Star wideout Drake London was held to four catches for 55 yards, which marked a new season-low. He saw 10 targets, which tied his third-most of the season, but was limited by a stout 49ers secondary.
Week 8 presents an immensely favorable matchup for London and the rest of Atlanta’s offense, as they gear up to take on the Miami Dolphins. Miami’s defense has struggled for much of the season and presents an immediate opportunity for London to rebound.
Sam LaPorta - Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions stymied an explosive Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense, but faced some struggles in the passing game. Star tight end Sam LaPorta was held in check to the tune of three receptions for 15 yards. His quiet performance followed a two-game streak of TE4 finishes in fantasy.
While his Week 7 performance is discouraging for fantasy owners, LaPorta remains an integral piece of Detroit’s offense. His combination of volume and production makes him a prime candidate to bounce back over the next few weeks.