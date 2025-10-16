Fantasy Sports

DK Metcalf, Chase Brown, and 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Bengals vs. Steelers

Some of the best player props for Thursday night’s week seven game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Gray Deyo

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) makes a catch for a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Starting the week seven slate of games in the NFL, the Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. The Bengals have lost four straight, while the Steelers have won three games in a row. Here are five of the best player props for the game on Underdog Fantasy.

DK Metcalf Over 64.5 Receiving Yards

Sep 28, 2025; Dublin, Ireland; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Dk Metcalf (4) runs for a gain past Minnesota Vikings cornerback Kahlef Hailassie (25) during the first quarter during an NFL International Series game at Croke Park. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers and WR1 for the Pittsburgh Steelers, DK Metcalf, chemistry on the field is finally starting to take shape. Over the team’s past two games, Metcalf has a combined 221 receiving yards–126 in week four and 95 in week six. He should be able to continue this production against Cincinnati, making his over 64.5 receiving prop a great player prop to take.

The Bengals are currently allowing the second-most passing yards per game in the NFL and have allowed 65 or more receiving yards in five out of six games to opposing WR1s this season.

Jaylen Warren Over 52.5 Rushing Yards

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) runs the ball while Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) defends during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh Steelers RB1, Jaylen Warren, did not hit his Thursday night rushing total set at 52.5 yards in week six, but should in week seven. In week six, it was Warren’s first game back from a knee injury after missing the Steelers' game against the Minnesota Vikings in week four. Last week he tied his lowest carry total of the season last week with 11, but looked healthy and was the most efficient he has been all year. He logged 52 rushing yards and averaged 4.7 yards per carry. His volume should also tick back up some, after being another week removed from his injury.

The Bengals are currently allowing the fifth-most rushing yards per game. The Browns, who Warren played against last week, are allowing the third fewest rushing yards1 per game. With Warren coming off his most efficient game of the year against a top-tier rush defense, he should have no issue covering the over his 52.5-yard rush total against a far worse run defense.

Chase Brown Under 44.5 Rushing Yards

Detroit Lions cornerback Avonte Maddox (29) and middle linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) tackle Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) during the second half at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cincinnati Bengals RB1, Chase Brown, has continued to struggle in the 2025 season. He has yet to cover his  Thursday night rush total at 44.5 yards, and it looks like it will stay that way. The Steelers are a middle of the pack rush defense, allowing the 17th most rushing yards per game in the NFL. Brown has played his fair share of tough run defenses this year, but also played a notable subpar one and did not perform well at all.

In week two, he and the Bengals played the Minnesota Vikings, who are allowing the ninth-most rushing yards per game in the league. In that contest, Brown put up his lowest rushing total of the season, recording just three yards on 10 carries. Brown’s rush per attempt average on the season is currently at 2.7. Meaning at that rate, he needs at least 17 carries to hit the1 over on his Thursday night rushing total. He has not touted that amount since week one of the season.

Jonnu Smith Over 27.5 Receiving Yards

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Alex Wright (91) attempts to tackle Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith (81) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

TE for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jonnu Smith has not hit over 27.5 receiving yards on the season, but it looks like he has a good chance of changing that on Thursday night. The Bengals are allowing the most PPR fantasy points per game in fantasy football to the tight end position. Also, in five of the six games the Bengals played, a TE has recorded 28 or more yards.

Ja’Marr Chase Over 24.5 Yards Longest Reception

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 27-18. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ja’Marr Chase in three out of six games this season, he has had a reception over 25 yards. The Steelers have also allowed receptions of 25 yards or longer in three out of five games. This feels like a spot where Flacco, still at age 40 has a rocket arm, connects with Chase on a big play, as they continue to find chemistry in their second game together. His over 24.5 longest reception prop is a great play for Thursday night.

