DraftKings Fantasy College Football DFS Picks for Week 3 for Today's Main Slate (Saturday)

College football has unique challenges in fantasy environments, though. The level of competition can produce lopsided outcomes. Watch those game scripts accordingly.

Plus, it's just naturally difficult to find target share and workload data. A lot of people "watch the box score" when another player is actually getting more opportunities.

So, that's where this piece comes into the fold. On a position-by-position basis, who should be our top priorities for Week 3's Saturday main slate on DraftKings?

Note: All stats are from Pro Football Focus and Team Rankings. All referenced odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top College Football DFS Quarterbacks for the Week 3 Saturday Main Slate

Gunner Stockton ($9,200)

Georgia's tendency to spread it around makes Gunner Stockton a top priority if they're in a position to score. Facing an Arkansas defense that just let up 34.4 fantasy points (DKPTs) to Devon Dampier of Utah, I'd say they are.

That butt-kicking the Razorbacks took is actually why I like a spirited effort from them at home as a 24.5-point favorite. That'll only help raise what is already a rock-solid game script floor from the dual-threat quarterback, who has exceeded 20 DKPTs in both games so far despite the Dawgs winning by at least 50 points.

Lincoln Kienholz ($7,400)

At 39.3 DKPTs per game, Lincoln Kienholz is the top-scoring quarterback in the country so far. He'll certainly be popular, but he's no free square. SMU was 66th in passing yards per attempt (7.2 YPA) allowed a year ago, and they bottled Ashton Daniels to just 125 passing yards in their road opener.

I sort of like getting away from here in tournaments, but in cash games, the junior has completed an efficient 68.0% of his throws and has 3 rushing touchdowns. He's a really easy projection for a good day, but a great day at enormous ownership isn't guaranteed.

Top College Football DFS Running Backs for the Week 3 Saturday Main Slate

Nate Sheppard ($9,200)

Nate Sheppard has made himself a lot of money early this season. Just one yard off the NCAA rushing lead despite two decent matchups (Tulane and Illinois), he's been the best schedule-adjusted RB in the country.

He's handled 76.1% of Duke's total running back opportunities, and I'm actually a bit surprised it wasn't higher. This game script couldn't be more perfect; the Blue Devils are a 9.5-point favorite over a Stanford team allowing 3.1 YPA on the ground against poor competition.

Daniel Hill ($7,400)

I have a workload-oriented process, but early in the season, that can just be a "have you played anyone?" metric. In two convincing wins, Daniel Hill has amassed 45.6% of Alabama's total RB opportunities. No other back is above 19.1%.

He's also scored three times inside the five-yard line with a top-shelf goal line role. That could pay massive dividends here as a 19.5-point favorite over the reeling Seminoles.

Kyson Brown ($5,800)

Here's another running back I'm buying despite a poor workload overall in normal circumstances. Kyson Brown drew 13 of 21 running back touches in last week's near-upset-turned-blowout-loss against Texas A&M.

This Arizona State-Kansas game in Wembley has a low total (50.5) for weather, but these defenses got smashed by ranked schools a week ago. I think we could see some points.

Top College Football DFS Wide Receivers for the Week 3 Saturday Main Slate

KJ Duff ($8,100)

Rutgers' KJ Duff will be overrostered, but he's a really solid play that might have another monster effort in him.

He's posted 43.2 DKPTs per game on an absurd 47.4% target share since Ian Strong departed for Cal in the offseason. These heliocentric guys tend to be very sensitive to matchups, and USC -- easily -- is their toughest one thus far.

Weighing percentages, there's still a good chance he's Saturday's top-scoring receiver when Jeremiah Smith will only play a half against Kent State.

Nik McMillan ($6,900)

Kansas' quarterback play was abysmal last week, but that was a ranked Missouri defense. ASU gave up 48 points last week but only 6.5 yards per attempt. It's a tough call across the pond.

Regardless, Nik McMillan's role is good enough (31.8% target share) to buy into what I think is really solid talent from the 6'1" senior. He should be an excellent play in weeks where we want Kansas' offense, and he's a perfect stacking partner for Brown.

Benji Blackburn ($4,300)

I don't dip into tight ends too often, but we're still so early in the season that injury news and target share noise incentivize taking "the sure thing".

That's been Benji Blackburn for Stanford. He's caught 12 of 17 targets, which is a team-leading 26.6% share of them. 8.4 yards per reception from them isn't bad for a tight end, either.

I feel like I'm getting great value here when the 6'6" target will obvious be a red zone threat but hasn't scored a touchdown yet. He'd be at least $5,500 if he had.

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