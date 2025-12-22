DraftKings MNF Showdown Running Back Debate: Christian McCaffrey vs. Jonathan Taylor

The pricing of the two star running backs on Monday night’s showdown slate suggests both players will find a way to be part of the winning roster. They can score touchdowns and make big plays. Christian McCaffrey holds a significant edge in catches and receiving yards, but Philip Rivers could help Jonathan Taylor in this area.

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers (DK: $11,800)

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Levi's Stadium. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

With three games left in the season, McCaffrey needs 180 receiving yards and 78 rushing yards to reach the 1,000-yard threshold in both categories. He has a rushing touchdown in four consecutive games (nine on the season) despite averaging 3.6 yards per carry on the year and over his last five starts. McCaffrey is coming off two dull showings in fantasy points (17.40 and 15.70) while averaging 23.5 touches.

The Colts will give up touchdowns (14) to running backs. They allow only 3.8 yards per carry to backs, with reasonable success defending them in the passing game (56/364/1 – 6.5 yards per catch). Indianapolis sits 13th in running back defense (293.90 fantasy points) in PPR formats. The Chiefs’ running backs have had the most success in fantasy points (31.30 – 31/109/1 with six catches for 57 yards). Only one back (Kareen Hunt) has rushed for over 76 yards. Ashton Jeanty had the most success in catches (5) and receiving yards (42).

McCaffrey is reasonably priced on this slate, considering that he averages 25.01 fantasy points per game in DraftKings scoring. At a minimum, he should hit this showdown ticket while feeling almost due for an impact game.

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts (DK: $11,000)

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Over the past four games, the Colts gave Taylor 91 touches (22.25 per game), but he averaged only 12.55 fantasy points in PPR formats. He gained only 3.7 yards per carry, with one touchdown. Indy faced four good defenses over this span (@KC, HOU, @JAC, and @SEA) while playing with a banged-up Daniel Jones at quarterback and a high school walk-on in Week 15.

Taylor played at a high level over his first six games at home (125/822/9 – 6.6 yards per carry with 30 catches for 260 yards and two more scores). He averaged 32.43 fantasy points in DraftKings scoring over this span.

The 49ers rank 18th in running back defense (320.60 fantasy points) in PPR formats. They’ve allowed 11 touchdowns with minimal space when catching the ball (6.1 yards per catch), but backs have the third-most catches (78). San Francisco will give up bigger plays in the run game (4.4 yards per carry).

Travis Etienne (19/124/1 with one catch for one yard)

Kyren Williams (131 combined yards with two touchdowns and eight catches)

Tony Pollard (14/104/1 with one catch for eight yards)

Taylor has beast upside, but his success starts with better quarterback play. Philip Rivers should be better this week. His success begins with the Colts establishing the run, which allows open play-action completions downfield. Indy’s offense will be overlooked in Week 16, but it has the talent to drive the ball on many plays, rewarding Taylor with winning scoring chances. I have him projected as the higher running back in this matchup.

