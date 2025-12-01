Choosing Between Drake Maye or Jaxson Dart for DraftKings Showdown Contests
The Patriots come into Week 13 on a nine-game winning streak, tied with the Denver Broncos for the season-high. They look to head into the bye week with another win, helped by facing the Giants, who have lost their last six contests. New York’s defense has collapsed in many games in the fourth quarter. They allowed 190 points (31.7 per game) over their losing streak.
Quarterbacks on Monday Night Football Week 13
Drake Maye, New England Patriots (DK: $11,800)
Heading into Week 12, Maye was the top-rated quarterback by many touts due to his favorable matchup against the Bengals. Unfortunately, 11 quarterbacks beat him in fantasy points (19.90) despite passing for a season high 295 yards. He delivered only one touchdown in back-to-back contests, coming on the heels of eight games over nine weeks with at least two touchdowns. His last rushing score came in Week 4. Maye has scored over 20.00 fantasy points in two-thirds of his starts.
The Giants have allowed the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks (280.70), highlighted by a disaster showing in Week 7 against Bo Nix (327 combined yards with four touchdowns). In the game, New York’s defense held the Broncos to no points over the first three quarters. Six of the last seven quarterbacks faced scored at least 20.00 fantasy points.
The Patriots will be without their young, stud left tackle, potentially forcing Maye to run more in this matchup. His consistency factor puts him in the mix to be the captain on this showdown slate while almost assuring a flex option in this matchup.
Jaxson Dart, New York Giants (DK: $10,000)
Over his last five starts, Jaxson Dart has been an even better fantasy option (25.55, 32.25, 21.35, 29.15, and 29.70) than Daniel Jones while extending his 20.00 fantasy points streak to seven starts. New York expects Dart to play this week after sitting out Week 11 with a concussion. He’s scored a rushing touchdown in five consecutive games (six touchdowns) while having an excellent TD to INT ratio (10:3).
Russell Wilson turned in an impact day in Week 2 (473 combined yards with three touchdowns), and Jameis Winston was the best fantasy quarterback in Week 12 (366 passing yards with two touchdowns, while also scoring a 33-yard TD via a pass). His success (36.90 fantasy points) gave the Giants’ quarterbacks their fifth impact day of the year.
- Russell Wilson (35.80 fantasy points)
· Jaxson Dart (32.25, 29.15, and 29.70 fantasy points)
The Patriots rank 21st in quarterback defense (231.50 fantasy points) in four-point passing touchdowns formats. They’ve allowed more than 20.00 fantasy points in 50% of their matchups, three of which came over the past month (Michael Penix, Baker Mayfield, and Justin Fields).
Dart has been a high-floor player in his rookie campaign, thanks to his added value in the run game (57/317/7). Barring an injury, he should land on the winning showdown ticket on Monday night.