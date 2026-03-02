Draymond Green, John Collins, And 3 Other Underdog Props For Warrriors vs. Clippers

The final game of Monday’s NBA slate will be between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the matchupw.

Brandin Podziemski Over 10.5 Rebounds+Assists

Feb 22, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) smiles after scoring against the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter at Chase Center. | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

With the Warriors being without Stephen Curry over their last nine games, second-year forward Brandin Podziemski for Golden State has been stuffing the stat sheet. In his last four games, he has easily hit the over on his line of 10.5 rebounds+assists for Monday night. In two of these contests, he surpassed this line just on his rebounds, recording 15 rebounds against both the New Orleans Pelicans and the Denver Nuggets.

Against the Clippers this season, Podziemski has hit the under on his 10.5 line against the Clippers in each of the two games they played. Despite this, his ease in covering the over on this total without Curry in the lineup makes taking his over on Monday a great play.

Bennedict Mathurin Over 17.5 Points

Feb 11, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Bennedict Mathurin (9) reacts to no call while playing against the Houston Rockets in the second quarter at Toyota Center. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Wing for Los Angeles, Bennedict Mathurin, has hit the under on his 17.5 point line in his last two games. With this, it feels he is due for a big game against the Warriors.

Mathurin, this season, has shown he can erupt for big scoring numbers, and has especially displayed this since becoming a Clipper. In the three games before his two-games of hitting the under on his 17.5 point player prop, he was hitting the over on this prop with more than enough room to spare. In this stretch, he averaged 28.3 PPG. This scoring feels to have a big chance of popping back up against the Warrriors who have been more than subpar defensively recently. Golden State, in their last three games, is tied for allowing the 10th most points per game in the NBA, 118.0, with the Dallas Mavericks.

Brook Lopez Over 4.5 Rebounds

Feb 19, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers center Brook Lopez (11) reacts after the game against the Denver Nuggets at Intuit Dome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Big man for the Clippers, Brook Lopez, in his last four games has had five or more rebounds three times. Despite this high success rate in covering the over on this Monday rebounding prop line, his under on this prop is the correct play.

The Warriors rank in the top half of the NBA, 14th, in fewest rebounds allowed per game in the NBA this season. Also, Lopez, in his last five career games against the Warriors, including two contests from this season, has not had five or more rebounds one time.

Draymond Green Under 8.5 Points

Feb 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) control set bell against Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (5) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Draymond Green has stepped up as a scorer in moments during Curry’s nine-game absence, but in this contest, it looks like he will utilize other areas of his game to make an impact.

This season, the Clippers are allowing the ninth fewest points per game in the NBA. In the two games against Los Angeles this season, Green has had notable games, logging big assists and steals totals. But he has hit the under regarding his 8.5 point player prop on Monday in both games. With this, the right play is to take his under once again on his scoring prop on Monday night.

John Collins Under 1.5 Made 3-Pointers

Feb 8, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins (20) works around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) in the first quarter at Target Center. | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

John Collins, forward for the Clippers, has hit the under on his 1.5 made 3-point line in his last five games. This same result should carry into Monday.

In Collins' last six games against Golden State, he has had two or made threes one time. Also, the Warriors this season are allowing the eighth fewest made 3-pointers per game in the NBA.

More NBA Fantasy News On SI