Dyson Daniels, Amen Thompson Plan to Dominate NBA DFS on Saturday, January 31st

When we dissected the NBA DFS Main Slate last night, we found some great success between Zion Williamson and Payton Pritchard. Tonight, we come in to absolutely smash this five-game schedule. The Bulls face the Heat will a battle of two bad defenses. Meanwhile, we have another cross-state rivalry between the Mavericks and the Rockets. It will be fun, and these will be your best picks to watch.

Dyson Daniels, SG/PG (ATL) — $7,500 (FanDuel) | $7,300 (DraftKings)

We fall into a nice salary here with Daniels. He is averaging (34.21) FanDuel Points per Game. Daniels also has stat-lines in his last four games of:

4 Pts, 6 Reb, 7 Ast, 3 Stl

15 Pts, 6 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Blk, 5 Stl

22 Pts, 5 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 Stl

Daniels also does not have any more than one turnover in his last five games. The Pacers will face the Hawks tonight, and the are top-10 against Shooting Guards, yet bottom-10 versus Point Guards. Daniels plays both quite split, so we will take the cost at an averaged middling matchup.

Amen Thompson, SG/PG (HOU) — $8,700 (FanDuel) | $8,300 (DraftKings)

In this small slate, I find many sleepers, meaning we have salary to use a couple big guys as well. Thompson will be one of those picks. Over the last month of basketball, Thompson has scored (50) or more FanDuel Points in five games. Tonight, he gets the Mavericks who rank 28th versus Shooting Guards. In fact, when Thompson played the Mavericks just under a month ago, he went for 20 Points, 12 Rebounds, and 3 Steals. We are chasing upside, and he definitely has it.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., SF/PF (MIA) — $6,400 (FanDuel) | $6,100 (DraftKings)

This is definitely the best team matchup of the day. The Bulls are 23rd in defensive rating and they are 27th versus Small Forwards. With no Norman Powell, Jaquez Jr. should see an increased workload. As it is, Jaquez Jr. averages about 4.7x of this salary. Tonight, he paces for well-over 5x.

Pascal Siakam, PF/C (IND) — $8,500 (FanDuel) | $8,900 (DraftKings)

Pascal Siakam's been ballin' in his last 10 games 😮‍💨



Watch him and the squad take on the Bulls now 🔥 pic.twitter.com/X94aG3dKj6 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 28, 2026

This is another upside play with some salary I find laying around. Siakam has twice hit over 6x of salary over his last four games. He consistently scores in the high 40's on FanDuel and up to the low-50's on DraftKings. The Hawks are technically better against Power Forwards, yet still only 23rd. They are an overall bad defense. When these two teams met last week, Siakam had a stat-line of 26 Points, 9 Rebounds, and 3 Blocks.

Daniel Gafford, C (DAL) — $4,300 (FanDuel) | $4,500 (DraftKings)

Gafford is recently back from injury and he is not price-adjusted to the extent that he should be. In his three-game ramp up, Gafford has gone from (16) Minutes to (20), then to (25) on Thursday. Tonight, he could encroach on thirty. Gafford is just working to a (13.9%) Usage Rate, but elite in the paint with a (31.1%) Rebound Rate and an insane (50.6%) Block Rate.

