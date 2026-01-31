Dyson Daniels, Amen Thompson Plan to Dominate NBA DFS on Saturday, January 31st
When we dissected the NBA DFS Main Slate last night, we found some great success between Zion Williamson and Payton Pritchard. Tonight, we come in to absolutely smash this five-game schedule. The Bulls face the Heat will a battle of two bad defenses. Meanwhile, we have another cross-state rivalry between the Mavericks and the Rockets. It will be fun, and these will be your best picks to watch.
Dyson Daniels, SG/PG (ATL) — $7,500 (FanDuel) | $7,300 (DraftKings)
We fall into a nice salary here with Daniels. He is averaging (34.21) FanDuel Points per Game. Daniels also has stat-lines in his last four games of:
- 4 Pts, 6 Reb, 7 Ast, 3 Stl
- 15 Pts, 6 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Blk, 5 Stl
- 22 Pts, 5 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 Stl
Daniels also does not have any more than one turnover in his last five games. The Pacers will face the Hawks tonight, and the are top-10 against Shooting Guards, yet bottom-10 versus Point Guards. Daniels plays both quite split, so we will take the cost at an averaged middling matchup.
Amen Thompson, SG/PG (HOU) — $8,700 (FanDuel) | $8,300 (DraftKings)
In this small slate, I find many sleepers, meaning we have salary to use a couple big guys as well. Thompson will be one of those picks. Over the last month of basketball, Thompson has scored (50) or more FanDuel Points in five games. Tonight, he gets the Mavericks who rank 28th versus Shooting Guards. In fact, when Thompson played the Mavericks just under a month ago, he went for 20 Points, 12 Rebounds, and 3 Steals. We are chasing upside, and he definitely has it.
Jaime Jaquez Jr., SF/PF (MIA) — $6,400 (FanDuel) | $6,100 (DraftKings)
This is definitely the best team matchup of the day. The Bulls are 23rd in defensive rating and they are 27th versus Small Forwards. With no Norman Powell, Jaquez Jr. should see an increased workload. As it is, Jaquez Jr. averages about 4.7x of this salary. Tonight, he paces for well-over 5x.
Pascal Siakam, PF/C (IND) — $8,500 (FanDuel) | $8,900 (DraftKings)
This is another upside play with some salary I find laying around. Siakam has twice hit over 6x of salary over his last four games. He consistently scores in the high 40's on FanDuel and up to the low-50's on DraftKings. The Hawks are technically better against Power Forwards, yet still only 23rd. They are an overall bad defense. When these two teams met last week, Siakam had a stat-line of 26 Points, 9 Rebounds, and 3 Blocks.
Daniel Gafford, C (DAL) — $4,300 (FanDuel) | $4,500 (DraftKings)
Gafford is recently back from injury and he is not price-adjusted to the extent that he should be. In his three-game ramp up, Gafford has gone from (16) Minutes to (20), then to (25) on Thursday. Tonight, he could encroach on thirty. Gafford is just working to a (13.9%) Usage Rate, but elite in the paint with a (31.1%) Rebound Rate and an insane (50.6%) Block Rate.
Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.