Eastern Conference Finals Game 1: Top PrizePicks Props As Knicks Host Pacers
The NBA Conference Finals are officially underway! Last night, the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder outpaced the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. Tonight, the spotlight shifts to the East, where the New York Knicks host the Indiana Pacers as 4.5-point favorites at the iconic Madison Square Garden. Let’s dive into some of the best NBA PrizePicks lines to target in the opener of this storied rivalry.
OG Anunoby Over 23.5 PRA
The Knicks may have found the secret sauce with OG Anunoby’s offensive aggression. They’re a perfect 10-0 in the playoffs when he fires up at least 14 shots. In New York’s Game 6 beatdown of Boston, Anunoby poured in 23 points on 7-of-18 shooting (4-of-13 from deep), while adding nine boards and a pair of assists.
He’ll likely draw the assignment of locking down Indiana’s top threat, Pascal Siakam, but don’t expect that to slow down his offensive involvement. Anunoby’s been up for every challenge this postseason, from Cade Cunningham to Jayson Tatum to Jaylen Brown. If the Knicks want to set the tone in Game 1, OG needs to stay active on the attack—and with Indiana’s up-tempo style, there should be no shortage of chances. Smash the Over.
TJ McConnell Over 6 Points
In last year’s seven-game showdown with the Knicks, T.J. McConnell cashed in on this line in six of seven games—his only “miss” was a push. The Pacers' steady backup guard averaged 11.9 points in just 20.6 minutes per game during that series, and with Indiana bringing back nearly the same core, this number feels suspiciously low.
McConnell’s relentless on-ball defense makes him a valuable weapon against Jalen Brunson, and the harder he defends, the more minutes he’ll rack up. Offensively, he’s been quietly dependable this postseason, averaging 8.6 points per game—right in step with his 9.1 average from the regular season. He’s scored six or more in eight of ten playoff games and hit double digits in half of them. With a 72% hit rate on this line over the full season, McConnell is flying under the radar as a sneaky-solid play.
Miles McBride Over 6 Points
The Knicks boast a strong starting five, but their thin bench remains the team’s biggest vulnerability. Enter Miles “Deuce” McBride, who’s been steadily raising his game as New York pushes deeper into the playoffs. While his postseason numbers—5.9 points in 19.3 minutes per game—don’t leap off the page, he’s shown flashes of being a game-changer when it counts.
In last year’s seven-game slugfest against Indiana, McBride averaged 10.7 points and hit this points line in each of the final five matchups. Fast forward to this season: he cleared this mark in all three regular-season meetings with the Pacers, averaging exactly 10.0 points per game. That’s now eight straight games against Indiana where he’s gone Over. This line is simply too low. Smash it.
Karl-Anthony Towns Over 11.5 Rebounds
Towns has dominated the glass against Indiana this season, averaging a monster 12.0 boards across three regular-season matchups—along with 30.3 points, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game. While his scoring may dip tonight against Myles Turner’s rim protection, KAT still holds a clear advantage on the boards. Turner is an elite shot blocker, but his rebounding has always been average at best, opening the door for Towns to rack up second-chance opportunities on the offensive end and clean the glass defensively.
Yes, Towns has cleared this line in just five of New York’s 12 playoff games, but he finished just one rebound shy in three of those, and is averaging 11.3 per game in the postseason. With Josh Hart helping, but not solely responsible for winning the rebounding battle, you can expect the Knicks to emphasize control of the glass tonight. Indiana’s fast pace should lead to more possessions—and more missed shots—which means more chances for Towns to crash the boards. This sets up perfectly for a strong rebounding night. Take the Over.
Myles Turner Over 15 Points
Turner was a key difference-maker in last year’s seven-game series against the Knicks, clearing this line in six of seven contests while averaging 16.1 points per game. Aside from one clunker in Game 2 (6 points), he was consistently productive, particularly when pulling Isaiah Hartenstein (New York's center at the time) away from the basket with his lethal three-point range.
In their most recent meeting, Turner torched New York for 26 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including five makes from deep. With Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam drawing most of the defensive attention, Turner could once again fly under the radar as a perimeter scoring threat.
Look for Rick Carlisle to keep Karl-Anthony Towns uncomfortable by running plenty of Haliburton-Turner pick-and-pop sets—an ideal way to stretch the floor and create clean looks for the big man. If Turner gets his rhythm from beyond the arc, 15 points should be well within reach. This is a great value spot. Take the Over.
