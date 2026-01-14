Egor Dëmin and 4 Other NBA DFS Picks with Sky-High Scoring Potential (January 14th)

Last night, we attacked the NBA DFS slate with many lucrative names. Shoutout to Peyton Watson and Alperen Sengun. It looks like we also picked the wrong Bulls Guard as Tre Jones went for (34) points. We now head to this Main Slate on January 14th that features (7) games to try and expose. The world is ours if we put the work in, so let's do just that.

Jamal Murray, PG/SG (DEN) — $10,100 (FanDuel) | $10,000 (DraftKings)

Since Nikola Jokic has been out, Murray has stepped into a primary role, as big as any player in the NBA. He has no less than (53) fantasy points in the New Year. Tonight, he takes on a Mavericks Defense that is 27th versus Shooting Guards, although 9th versus Point Guards.

We know that Murray is a vertsaile player. He will attack the rim, pull up from range, and draw fouls. He is one NBA player that can transcend a matchup. I like Murray at this price as he seems to be a shoe-in to hit 5x, with 6-7x upside.

Egor Dëmin, PG/SG (BKN) — $5,900 (FanDuel) | $5,500 (DraftKings)

Egor Dëmin is an absolute BALLER, one of the most clutch stretches of play you will ever see. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/xbDSuTZrL2 — Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) January 8, 2026

This matchup against the Pelicans fares perfect for a player like Dëmin. The Pelicans are 26th versus Shooting Guards and and 30th in 3-Pointers Made and Field Goal Percentage Allowed. Dëmin is a 3-Point demon with a (28.9%) 3-Point Rate and (39.1%) 3-Point Field Goal Percentage.

It seems like the Nets could be on the outs with Cam Thomas. He has playing below (25) Minutes per Game. This can be a tell-tale that they may be looking to deal him. Meanwhile, Dëmin is starting many games, playing in the high-20's of Minutes per Game.

VJ Edgecombe, SF/SG (PHI) — $7,200 (FanDuel) | $7,200 (DraftKings)

34 games into his NBA career, VJ Edgecombe is now shooting 38.2 percent on 6.0 three-point attempts per game



Edgecombe made five of his six three-point attempts in the Sixers' win in Toronto on Monday: pic.twitter.com/ZqqBn4ALNu — Adam Aaronson's clips (@SixersAdamClips) January 13, 2026

Edgecombe has been as good as advertised. Better yet, he is nowhere near his long-term potential. He is a premier upside player in the NBA. Edgecombe has put up 43+ fantasy points in five of his last eight games. To hit 5x, he must just score (36).

He is Probable in this game with a groin injury. This status makes us comfortable as if it were bad, he would Questionable. The Cavaliers are 25th versus Small Forwards and mid-pack versus Shooting Guards. The will be a great game with the 76ers as (1.5) point favorites.

Matas Buzelis, PF/SF (CHI) — $6,900 (FanDuel) | $6,600 (DraftKings)

It is common for teams to limit players while on back-to-back's, but not Buzelis. His last (4) back-to-back's, he has actually played more minutes than the game prior. Buzelis faces the Pelicans Defense that is 30th versus Power Forwards and 28th versus Small Forwards.

He may be priced a bit expensive, but the upside should be worth it. Buzelis has (49) and (38) fantasy points in two of his last five games. This will be the most favorable game that he will have played over the past two weeks.

Brook Lopez, C (LAC) — $3,700 (FanDuel) | $3,700 (DraftKings)

This game provides an opportunity as Ivica Zubac nurses an ankle sprain. Zubac is listed as Questionable, but even if he plays, he will definitely be very limited. Lopez is the backup, and he will see a minutes increase.

When Lopez has played >25 Minutes this year, he is averaging (33.0) fantasy points per game. This would find Lopez to 9x of salary, massively exceeding what is generally gettable in DFS. The Wizards are also 27th versus Center's.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: