Emari Demercado, Jakobi Meyers, and 3 Other Value DFS Players For NFL Sunday Week 5
The NFL Sunday slate is approaching meaning it is about time to make a DFS lineup for the week five schedule of games. Here are five of the best value DFS players on DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday’s main slate.
Jakobi Meyers (DK:$5,600/FD:$6,000)
Jakobi Meyers' talent feels to have gotten slighted in hype after Tre Tucker erupted in week three for eight catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns. Meyers is the clear second best pass option on the Las Vegas Raiders, and his price nowhere represents this, especially with him going into an ideal matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Colts through four weeks are allowing the 11th most passing yards per game. Opposing WR1’s against Indianapolis have gotten above 80 receiving yards two out of four times. The latest WR to do so was Puka Nacua in week four where he went off for 170 yards on 13 receptions.
Meyers has seen the volume to put together top-tier fantasy performances in 2025. So far he has had 33 targets in 2025. In the first two weeks of the season he had 10 or more targets in both bouts. At his price it is a great spot to expect him to get back to a share of this volume, and hope it translates to big yards on the field.
Ladd McConkey (DK:$5,500/FD:$6,300)
Ladd McConkey has been one of the biggest disappointments in DFS and fantasy football in general in 2025. So far following his impressive 2024 campaign, he has yet to have a game over 80 receiving yards, and in his last three games he has yet to have a game over 50 receiving yards. A big reason for this has been the addition of veteran WR Keenan Allen to the offense and the elevated play of other Chargers WR Quentin Johnson. And while this likely hampers McConkey’s ceiling for the rest of the season, it did not diminish his talent. This spot in week five against the Washington Commanders has the potential to be his best outing of the season.
The Washington Commanders are allowing the sixth most passing yards per game in the NFL. They have allowed an opposing pass catcher over 100 receiving yards in each of the last three games they have played. The latest one being Drake London who had eight receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown. This feels like a prime spot for McConkey to break his cold spell, and be a top player in winning DFS lineups.
Wan’Dale Robinson (DK:$5,300/FD:$6,100)
With the injury to Malik Nabers Wan’Dale’s capabilities in the pass game are still being underrated with his given price. This is likely due to his underwhelming performance following Naber’s injury.
In week four against the Los Angeles Chargers Robinson had just three catches for 14 yards. This statline was disappointing, but the Giants were up against one of the best secondaries in the NFL so far this season. The Los Angeles Chargers are currently allowing the fifth fewest receiving yards per game. On top of that it was rookie QB Jaxson Dart’s debut. They were likely trying to ease him into the passing game, but they will likely open up the playbook more in week five, when the Giants play the 0-4 New Orleans Saints.
The Saints have allowed 65 or more yards to WR1’s in three out of the four games they have played. They have also allowed a touchdown to opposing WR1’s in three out of the four games they have played. If this game stays competitive there is no reason Robinson should not have a major performance in Dart’s second game for New York.
Breece Hall (DK:$5,600/FD:$7,000)
New York Jets Breece Hall is an ideal spot to have his best game to date in the 2025 season.
With the recent news that backup RB Braelon Allen is on the IR, Hall’s snaps in the backfield should see a tick up. This could lead to big numbers against a vulnerable Dallas Cowboys rushing defense.
In the Cowboys last two games they have allowed a combined 235 scrimmage yards to opposing RB1’s. Out of those 235 yards, 116 of them came through the air. Hall being a great pass catching back has a big chance of capitalizing Dallas’ vulnerability to short yard passing. He is coming in with momentum in that department logging his most receptions in a game this season, with five against the Miami Dolphins.
Emari Demercado (DK:$4,700/FD:$5,200)
With Trey Benson now on the IR. Arizona Cardinals RB Emari Demercado looks to be on the best RB plays on this week’s DFS slate given his price and matchup.
The Cardinals this week will be taking on the Tennessee Titans. The Titans heading into the matchup are currently allowing the fifth most rushing yards per game. Demarcado is a wildcard, with only logging four carries this year. But with his price and the Titans as his opponent he is worth the risk in locking him into DFS lineups this week.