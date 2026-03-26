Best Fantasy Baseball Plays for FanDuel/DraftKings on MLB Opening Day

Today, March 26, is the first full day of MLB baseball in the year 2026. We are back, and today is Opening Day. It is so much fun, and to make it even more fun, we always have the option of toying around with an MLB DFS lineup on either FanDuel or DraftKings. We explore the best positional options to use today that may deliver the big bucks.

Pitcher: Logan Gilbert (vs CLE)

Gilbert is priced attractively at $9,200 on FanDuel. He posted a 32% strikeout rate in 2026, and with this, being his first start, Gilbert shall be primed to go deep into this game against a middling Guardians lineup. We must gamble on upside with no sample sizes in 2026, and Gilbert's upside is of Cy Young level, at home where T-Mobile Stadium is dead-last in park factor; elite for pitchers.

Pitcher: Matthew Boyd (vs WSH)

Boyd is another starter today with a highly favorable, which shows Wrigley Field at 25th with/28, very favorable to pitchers. Boyd has about a 3.00 ERA over his last two seasons, being in the top 3 for offspeed, and ranks in the top 3 for run value. $8,200 is a great price for a poor offense that the Nationals like.

C: Adley Rutschman (vs MIN)

Joe Ryan pitches for the Twins today, and we wonder how good he may be. Ryan battled a back injury in spring training, and so he may be struggling as a lower-end starter today. We expect the Orioles to be among the best offenses in MLB this season, so w, catch Rutschman at a low price today.

1B: Michael Busch (vs WSH)

Busch is a lefty hitter, which is a more favorable direction to hit at the pitching-friendly Wrigley Field. Busch had 34 home runs in 2025, and he goes against a less-experienced Cade Cavalli today. The Cubs will also have a notable home-field advantage in one of the landmark events in MLB on Opening Day.

2B: Austin Martin (@ BAL)

Martin flies under the radar of a cheaper play today. He batted .282 in 2025, improving on his solid .253 in his rookie 2024 season. Martin may break out in 2026 and does so today as a very cheap option. It seems that Martin can only rise in value. Trevor Rogers is allowing a .429 batting average to Twins players in 15 career at-bats faced.

3B: Matt Shaw (vs WSH)

Shaw can provide great baserunning value today as the Nationals field Keibert Ruiz at catcher, who is among the lesser catchers in MLB. We aim to find Shaw on base at least once today, and if he gets there, he can very easily score and/or steal a base against a young, less experienced Nationals defense.

SS: Gunnar Henderson (vs MIN)

Henderson bats .333 against Joe Ryan with a >.500 slugging percentage. He is primed to break out in 2026, break out, break out, and with Ryan break-out playing at home after battling a back injury mere weeks ago, this can go very well. On Opening Day, we can exploit players that we expect to rise in value this season, and Henderson is one of those guys.

OF: Garrett Mitchell (vs CWS)

Mitchell gives us a left-handed batter against a right-handed pitcher. Mitchell has a very good on-base percentage that may, once again, exceed .300 in 2026. Mitchell is then a superb baserunner with a +4 Statcast value. With the White Sox being bad, Mitchell shall have great run-scoring ability at a low, cheap price, at home nonetheless.

UTIL: Nico Hoerner (vs WSH)

We look to find stolen bases today with Hoerner. He has 109 stolen bases across the last three seasons. The Cubs very well may expose this Nationals team today and, ideally, bring out a lower-leverage bullpen. Hoerner also comes off a .297 batting average in 2026. He is among the better high-end players to use today.

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