Fantasy Football Dynasty Rookie Draft No. 8 Pick Spotlight: Kenyon Sadiq

Fantasy Football leagues will be greatly affected by a star-studded 2026 NFL draft class, with plenty of rookies set to offer notable production in year one. For dynasty league managers, rookie drafts will allow owners to infuse lineups with contributors who offer significant long-term upside.

Monitoring the tight end position, this year’s class doesn’t match the depth to that of last year’s tight end group which featured the likes of Tyler Warren and Harold Fannin Jr., but one prospect has emerged as the consensus top tight end in the class: Oregon pass-catcher Kenyon Sadiq.

Sadiq is widely regarded as this year’s rookie TE1, headlining a solid group of pass-catchers at the position. Dynasty managers could have the opportunity to select Sadiq in the back-half of rookie drafts, and should consider selecting him with the No. 8 overall pick.

The star tight end saw limited action during his freshman campaign at Oregon, but built on his production in each of his three collegiate seasons. In 2024, Sadiq broke out behind current Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson, hauling in 24 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Stepping into the starting job in 2025, Sadiq posted career-best production with 560 receiving yards and eight touchdowns over 51 receptions.

Sadiq flashed immense potential throughout his three years at Oregon, and projects to offer both immediate contributions and immense long-term upside. Here’s why Sadiq is worthy of the No. 8 overall pick among dynasty drafts:

Kenyon Sadiq Presents Dynasty Managers With Long-Term TE Solution At No. 8 Overall

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Though his role as an in-line tight end was limited during his time at Oregon, Sadiq routinely flashed immense potential and is widely regarded as a first-round pick for April’s draft. At 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, the star tight end offers a pro-ready frame for the position with significant upside as a receiver.

Sadiq is far-and-away the best route-runner among this year’s crop of tight ends. Elite athleticism and quick feet help Sadiq create separation with ease, while strong hands help him haul in contested intermediate catches.

His routes are fluid and a compact frame helps him shed tackles with strong contact balance. TE1-caliber YAC production will help him carve out a significant role early in his NFL career. Sadiq is set to produce both in his rookie season and over the long-term.

Entering the offseason as a projected first-round selection, teams will look for Sadiq to contribute right away. Notable volume will encourage fantasy managers, while setting a stable floor for production in his rookie campaign. Sadiq is a long-term difference-maker for dynasty leagues and is more than worthy of a No. 8 overall selection in rookie drafts.

