The Best Guide to a Perfect DraftKings Showdown NFL DFS Lineup
Each week on single-game slates, typically on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday nights, DraftKings offers showdown-style DFS games, which require fantasy managers to develop a six-roster slot lineup with a salary cap of $50,000.
The hook to this format is the caption position. This line slot costs 1.5 times a player’s salary and rewards that investment with a 1.5 multiplier in fantasy points.
First Look at the Tote Board
The first step in breaking down the weekly player pool is identifying where the star power lies. DraftKings limits lineups to a maximum of three elite options, forcing managers to make tough choices deeper in the pool while reducing the edge for high-volume players building 150 entries.
If game projections showcase many players with a chance to score over 20.00 fantasy points, there is a good chance that four to five of these options are in play. Unfortunately, it is impossible to roster the top grouping of players due to salary cap constraints.
There will be times when two lower-scoring teams match up in the game, with minimal star power at running back, wide receiver, and tight end, but their salaries will seem higher based on their potential. In these cases, kickers and defenses have a great chance to hit the winning ticket.
Winning Score
A higher scoring game can lead to a 3X outcome in winning fantasy points or over 150 fantasy points with $50,000 of salary invested. For the most part, the goal is to find players who can score more than twice their salary in fantasy points per $1,000 invested. If a kicker has a $5,000 salary, he must score 10.00 fantasy points to reach that scoring threshold. A stud quarterback used as a caption must score higher than 35.00 fantasy points if his salary falls into the $17,500 range.
Finding Value
DraftKings does a good job boxing out backup quarterbacks from being a value in their showdowns. In Week 1, the lowest salary for any available quarterback is $9,000. There are times when this type of player could still pay off, and they would be a much lower percentage owned.
Backup running backs can pay off if game score gets out of line in the fourth quarter or the lead runner gets hurt.
There are times when tight ends lead their team in touchdowns on showdown slates. They create salary cap relief, especially when they pay off as a caption.
Any wide receiver scoring a touchdown has a chance to land on the winning ticket.
Pick a Game Style and Stick with it Each Week
In the horse racing world, I think of three different styles of plays – early speed, closers, and class. Each day, there will be chances for wins in each bucket. If I jump between styles and try to out handicap the field, my win rate could be much less.
On a showdown slate, what is your goal? Action in the game? Play your favorite players? Or a lifetime score? The latter requires contrarian plays and lower ownership, which in turn eats away at your bankroll until the dream line comes in.
Double Kickers and One Defense
The lineup style does come in, and it rewards the winning team with a handsome payoff.
Tight End Captain
By locking in a tight end captain in your lineup at DraftKings, one of your roster slots must be his quarterback. He can’t post a winning day without scoring touchdowns, and his salary creates lower roster flexibility.
No Quarterback Teams
It’s not that difficult for a receiver to outscore a quarterback for the week if he gains over 100 yards with a touchdown, and his team finishes other drives with rushing scores or field goals. For this style to work, both offenses most likely need talent at the running back position.
Double Running Backs/Defense from the Same Team Stack
This outcome happens in a one-sided game with many turnovers.