Fantasy Football Stock Watch: Buy, Sell Or Hold On Arizona Cardinals RB Michael Carter?
The Arizona Cardinals suffered their third consecutive loss following a 2-0 start to the season, falling to the Tennessee Titans in Week 5. Leading up to Sunday’s matchup, a banged-up running back group suffered its second notable loss of the season as second-year back and interim starter Trey Benson hit Injured Reserve.
With both Benson and veteran starter James Conner sidelined for an extended absence, a depleted Cardinals running back room rolled out a committee backfield featuring Emari Demercado, Michael Carter and Bam Knight. While many expected Demercado to see the majority of the touches, Carter emerged as the team’s leader in carries, raising questions over his fantasy stock going forward.
Despite the loss, Carter logged 18 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He also emerged as the backfield’s leading receiver, hauling in each of his five targets for 22 yards through the air. Fantasy football owners in need of running back depth could consider making a move for the veteran back, but is now the right time to buy, sell or hold on Carter’s fantasy stock.
Michael Carter Fantasy Outlook
Carter’s surprising volume was an encouraging sign for fantasy owners in his first week as the starter. His 18 carries accounted for 62% of the total share in Arizona’s backfield in the Week 5 loss. His 51 rushing yards weren’t jaw-dropping by any means, but five receptions and a rushing touchdown helped the North Carolina product turn in a significant fantasy football performance.
He finished the week ranked as RB9 among PPR leagues, racking up 18.3 fantasy points versus Tennessee. He projects to sustain notable volume and production in Benson and Conner’s absence, but given his Week 5 stat-line, I predict Demercado will see a much greater workload over the remainder of Benson’s IR stint.
Demercado emerged as the team’s leading rusher despite posting just three carries, racking up a season-high 81 rushing yards. An efficient performance projects a greater workload for Demercado and more of an even split among carries in the backfield.
Buy, Sell Or Hold On Michael Carter
Fantasy owners in need of running back depth should consider adding Carter, should he remain on the waiver wire in a given league. Entering Week 6, he’s rostered in roughly 41% of leagues across fantasy football platforms, presenting possibility for a claim ahead of Sunday’s game versus the Indianapolis Colts.
Given the production among the backfield, I wouldn’t consider trading for Carter just yet, as the split could even out as the season progresses.
I’m going to hold on Carter ahead of a matchup versus the Colts that will give fantasy owners a better idea of his volume and production going forward. Upon Benson’s return to Arizona’s backfield, Carter’s role will likely diminish, meaning fantasy owners looking to pick him up off waivers should look to do so sooner rather than later.