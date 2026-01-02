Fantasy Football Week 18 DFS Values: Budget Plays Featuring CJ Stroud & Tank Bigsby

The value options in Week 18 could have a trick-or-treat outcome. Some players will appear to have favorable opportunities, but weaker quarterback play will diminish their scoring chances. In addition, shorter drives will allow the opposing team to control the time of possession.

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans (DK: $5,400/FD: $7,300)

Of the lowest-tier quarterbacks in Week 18, Stroud appears to be the top value player with a proven resume and talented receivers. He posted over two touchdowns in only two games (244/4 and 260/3). Stroud gained 7.6 yards per pass attempt over his last seven games.

Shawn Childs

The Colts’ defense will be without Sauce Gardner, which should be a win for Nico Collins. Indy ranks 18th vs. quarterbacks (335.90 fantasy points). They’ve allowed the second-most completions (380) and pass attempts (595). Four of the past six quarterbacks have scored over 20.00 fantasy points.

Stroud needs to score over 22.00 fantasy points to deliver a 4X outcome for his salary. He made two big plays last week (75- and 43-yard passing touchdowns), which could be a hint of a better overall game in Week 18. The Colts are playing with a third-string quarterback, which may lead to more runs by the Texans. My floor is 250 yards with two touchdowns for Stroud in this matchup.

Tank Bigsby, Philadelphia Eagles (DK: $5,400/FD: $5,600)

Philadelphia Eagles running back Tank Bigsby (37) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

In 2024, Saquon Barkley sat out Week 18 despite having a chance to set the record for most rushing yards for the season in the history of the NFL. With the Eagles shutting down the top players again in their final game this year, Bigby should have the inside track for the bulk of carries against the Commanders. He’s run the ball well this season (42/269/1), after showing a reasonable floor in 2024 (168/766/7 with seven catches for 54 yards).

Shawn Childs

The Commanders sit 27th in running back defense (414.20 fantasy points) in PPR formats. They allow 4.7 yards per rush with backs scoring 19 touchdowns. Washington allowed over 20.00 fantasy points to opposing offenses in each of their past seven matchups (48.70, 32.40, 32.40, 21.80, 27.10, 31.20, and 27.10).

Philadelphia will certainly rotate Will Shipley on passing downs, which lowers the Bigsby ceiling. After updating my Week 18 projections, I have Bigsby on a path to rush for over 101 yards with a 75% chance of scoring.

Tyrone Tracy, New York Giants (DK: $5,500/FD: $5,900)

New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) practices before the game at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With Wan’Dale Robinson out this week, Tracy may emerge as the Giants' safety value receiver, giving him a higher floor in fantasy scoring. Over his last six games, he gained 534 combined yards with two touchdowns and 14 catches, leading to 13.23 fantasy points per game in DraftKings scoring. His showing this year came in Week 15 (15/70/1 with three catches for 27 yards and one score).

Shawn Childs

Dallas continues to rank poorly defending running backs (28th – 417.70 fantasy points). They allow big plays per rush (4.8) and per catch (8.6), with backs scoring 19 times. The Cowboys struggled in five games against running backs (43.90, 31.90, 35.60, 38.80, and 51.50 fantasy points).

Jaxson Dart or Devin Singletary could get in the way of Tracy for rushing touchdowns, which invites a questionable floor and ceiling. He brings an intriguing profile to Week 18, and he may very well pay off in a QB/RB hookup in this matchup. I’m seeing 93 combined yards with a 75% chance of scoring and four catches before I update for the loss of Wan’Dale Robinson.

Jahan Dotson, Philadelphia Eagles (DK: 3,800/FD: $4,800)

With A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith expected to be in cheerleader modes in Week 18, Dotson gets a chance to operate as the Eagles’ WR1 against the Commanders. He only has two games this season with three catches (Week 1 – 3/59 and Week 16 – 3/13) while never having more than three targets in a game.

In his first season with Philadelphia, Dotson had a similar role over his first 16 games (12/122 on 22 targets). When given a starting opportunity at home in Week 18, he caught seven of his 11 targets for 94 yards. Dotson had success in scoring (11 touchdowns) over his first 29 games with the Commanders.

Shawn Childs

Washington also struggles with wide receivers (551.00 fantasy points). They allow 13.6 yards per catch with wideouts scoring 17 touchdowns. The Commanders gave up over 40.00 fantasy points to wide receivers in five games (57.10, 40.70, 55.80, 52.70, and 44.10).

Dotson should be active in this matchup, giving him an excellent chance at a 4X outcome for his low salary.

