Casey Jarvis Bests Fantasy Golf Picks (DraftKings) at the 3M Open

The PGA Tour is now beginning its stretch run to the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The 3M Open will take place this weekend at TPC Twin Cities just outside of the St. Paul/Minneapolis metro area. The event will be the first of three final events before the 3-event FedEx Cup Playoffs, which start on August 13.

The tournament is not a signature event so that big names will be scarce. Scottie Scheffler, the World No. 1, is in this field as a hefty favorite. Beyond him, the next highest-ranked golfer in the field is Hideki Matsuyama at No. 30 in the world. Defending Champion, Kurt Kitayama shows up, and otherwise, the field is one for longshots. Who might win this weekend? Let's try to find out.

Key Course Metrics

The tournament is not a signature event so that big names will be scarce. Scottie Scheffler, the World No. 1, is in this field as a hefty favorite. Beyond him, the next highest-ranked golfer in the field is Hideki Matsuyama at No. 30 in the world. Defending Champion, Kurt Kitayama shows up, and otherwise, the field is one for longshots. Who might win this weekend? Let's try to find out.

The private golf course, TPC Twin Cities, plays relatively fair. The course is more of your standard parkland style. Designed by Arnold Palmer in consultation with Tom Lehman, it has varying green complexes, dogleg fairways, and moderately penalizing rough that will be tall but not as tall as in major championships.

The private golf course, TPC Twin Cities, plays relatively fair. The course is more of your standard parkland style. Designed by Arnold Palmer in consultation with Tom Lehman, it has varying green complexes, dogleg fairways, and moderately penalizing rough that will be tall but not as tall as in major championships.

Otherwise, par-saves will be crucial when missing the green and reaching the deeper rough. With longer-iron demands on select holes and tougher pin positions likely into the weekend, approach will be the biggest winning factor of the weekend. Click here to view GolfDigest's golf course profile.

Datagolf does a fantastic job of highlighting the biggest factors. Here is theirRelative Importance Model:

Datagolf.co

Tournament History and Weather Report

The 3M Open has been an active PGA Tour golf tournament since 2019. It is generally easier to score and has allowed golf's non-top names to find victory. Here are the last 5 winners:

2025: Kurt Kitayama (-23)

2024: Jhonattan Vegas (-17)

2023: Lee Hodges (-24)

2022: Tony Finau (-17)

2021: Cameron Champ (-15)

The weather suggests the golf course may moderately firm up slightly coming into Thursday. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will linger around 80 degrees. The Tuesday wind will be up, with gusts rising to 25 miles per hour.

The entire golf tournament will feature beautiful, non-threatening weather. Thursday and Friday will be in the mid-80s, while Saturday and Sunday will rise into the 90smid-80s,. The wind will be 5-10 miles per hour each day, with just about no rain expected.

The golf course will play fair to expectations. We expect a winning score between -14 and -20. Whoever gets hot may just run away with this event, and it certainly should not guarantee Scheffler snags an easy win, despite betting odds of plus-240.

Top Fantasy Golf Picks (DraftKings)

Doug Ghim ($9,000)

The top 3 most demanding categories at TPC Twin Cities aretop 3 around-the-green, approach, and driving accuracy. As for Ghim, these are his three strongest 3 metrics.

The former US Amateur Runner-Up is also in great form, showcasing 4 top-20 finishes in his last 7 events and 6 top-31s. Over Ghim's last 8 events, he is averaging 0.87 strokes gained on the field per round.

Steven Fisk ($7,500)

Fisk might be worth the risk. This is a golfer who won his last start two weeks ago at the ISCO Championship. He also won the Sanderson Farms Championship this past October. The man has a well-rounded golf game, and if he can peak for consecutive tournaments, he clearly can win where many in the field have yet to do so.

Casey Jarvis ($7,300)

We might as well chase the golfer who is on fire. Jarvis had a T-6 at the Open Championship a week ago and a T-21 at the Scottish Open. Over those two events, Jarvis is averaging 2.12 strokes gained on the field per round. He also has 2 wins this season on the DP World Tour and 4 total wins over the last 12 months. Perhaps his time has come for a PGA Tour breakout?

Ben Kohles ($7,300)

Another golfer in great form — Ben Kohles. The No. 8 golfer on the Korn Ferry Tour has 5 4 straight top-30 finishes on the PGA Tour, plus a win last month at the Korn Ferry Tour's BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by TD Synnex. Check out his Datagolf profile — Kohles is as accurate as you will find off the tee

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