Wyndham Clark Tops Fantasy Golf Picks (FanDuel) at the Rocket Classic

The PGA Tour has just two stops remaining before the start of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Many golfers are fighting for their PGA Tour lives right now, aiming to play well enough to keep their card. They will have all the opportunity when teeing it up at the Rocket Classic this Thursday at Detroit Golf Club's North Course. Who will win? Let's try to forecast some contenders.

Key Course Metrics

Detroit Golf Club's North Course is certainly a high-level setup. It is a parkland-style course, that demand driving accuracy to set up the best possible attack angles. The course will demand high-IQ golf and great form. Nobody can win here by fluke.

What we find is that, despite large fairways, off-the-tee statistics will be very important. Many fairways have bunkers in the way, and as stated above, the course demands the right angles. DataGolf.com's Relative Importance Plot showcases that fact.

Datagolf.com

The course does have massive greens, often lined with bunkers. Proximity to the hole will not be overly close, and thus the approach is not quite as important as one might think. Instead, putting matters heavily in the ability to turn lag putts into one-putts.

Our key metrics when selecting a fantasy golfer will be good form, sharp off-the-tee stats, strong putting form, and course history.

Tournament History and Weather Report

The golf tournament debuted in 2019. In 2025, it shortened its sponsor name to the "Rocket Classic," sponsored by Rocket Mortgage. The defending champion is the big-hitting South African, Aldrich Potgieter. Here are the last 5 winners:

2025: Aldrich Potgieter (-22)

2024: Cameron Davis (-18)

2023: Rickie Fowler (-24)

2022: Tony Finau (-26)

2021: Cameron Davis (-18)

The winner's average ranking pre-event was 67th in the world. The highest was Tony Finau (16th), and the lowest was Cameron Davis' 2021 win (134th).

The top-ranked golfer in the field is Cameron Young (3rd), followed by Russell Henley (5th) and Chris Gotterup (7th).

The weather report shows heavy winds leading into Thursday. Both Tuesday and Wednesday have wind gusts over 20 miles per hour, helping take moisture out of some greens and firm the putting.

There is zero rain in the forecast across the entire weekend. Thursday through Sunday, all will be in the 80s during the day. Some nights do have showers possible, so the course should not be overly firm, but it should certainly be faster rather than slower/soft.

Top Fantasy Golf Picks (FanDuel)

Wyndham Clark ($11,600)

Clark's putting statistics have been unreal and a big key to his 2026 successes, which include a US Open victory. Clark ranks 21st on the PGA Tour in putting, and even better over his last two months since he made a useful putter change.

Over the past two months, Clark not only won the US Open but also the CJ Cup and the Byron Nelson. He missed his last start in the Rocket Classic, but his two other appearances here feature a T-8 and T-17 result.

Russell Henley ($10,900)

Henley has an average finish of 21.8 over his last 5 events. This includes a victory at the Charles Schwab Classic. When it comes to driving accuracy, Henley ranks 1st on the PGA Tour (72.5%). He is then 29th in putting. Henley's shot matrix appears to fit Detroit Golf Club perfectly, with the club slated as the 8th-likeliest winner.

Ryan Gerard ($10,400)

Gerard's shot matrix fits Detroit Golf Club very well. The 24th-ranked golfer in the world ranks 54th off the tee and 32nd in putting. When it comes to his form, Gerard has steadily improved over his last four events from a cut to a T-44, T-26, and T-9. In two Rocket Classic starts, Gerard has an average finish of 48.5. However, he is also in career-best form, as highlighted by his DataGolf "Rolling Stats."

Chandler Phillips ($8,400)

Phillips neared a breakout first-ever PGA Tour victory at last week's 3M Open. He finished T-3, and over his last 5 starts, Phillips added another three T-15 finishes. A year ago, Phillips finished T-13 at the Rocket Classic. His off-the-tee stats are only average, but the upside is evident with his recent form and is well worth the very low price.

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